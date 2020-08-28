Dubai: Like all the teams playing in this year’s IPL in the UAE, the Kolkata Knight Riders are strictly bound to their individual hotel rooms.
But despite the restrictions on movement and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are on cloud nine.
Thanks to Zoom, the world’s most popular app that helps people keep in touch, communication has been easy for the IPL teams in the UAE.
Although all the players are quarantined following the BCCI’s standard operating procedure guidelines, they have been in touch with each other with the help of Zoom.
Kolkata Knight Riders, who are based in Abu Dhabi, have shared a very motivating video of players interacting with each other on the app, discussing techniques, strategies and even Shah Rukh Khan movies.
The KKR’s official website features several videos which reveal how the players are spending time in isolation, thanks to Zoom.