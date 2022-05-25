Match summary: It's next stop Ahmedabad for RCB

Kolkata: There must have been some spark in Rajat Patidar, an uncapped player from Madhya Pradesh, which made former captain Virat Kohli invest him at No.3 for Royal Challengers Bangalore last year. The youngster vindicated the management’s faith with a dashing century which paved the way for Bangalore to beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in a tall-scoring game and make their way into the Qualifier 2 on Friday.

He stole the thunder from big guns of their batting line-up to rake up 112 off 54 balls (12 fours & seven sixes ) and take Royal Challengers to a potentially match-winning total of 207 for four wickets against Lucknow Super Giants. It was an evening of firsts for him as he became the first uncapped player to score a ton in IPL play-offs, and only the fourth uncapped player to score a three-figure knock in this high pressure event.

Lucknow, powered by a classy 79 by skipper K.L.Rahul and a sensible partnership between him and Deepak Hooda (45) stayed in the chase till the last five overs till it proved too big a mountain to chase with the fall of their power hitters. The newcomers’ brave hence campaign comes to an end this season as they finished at 193 for six.

For RCB, Ahmedabad will be the next stop where they will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 for a spot in the final. Gujarat Titans have already made it to the title clash on Tuesday.

10:32PM



A nerve-wrecker

Now, 33 needed off last two with Hazlewood bowling the 19th over. Harshal still has an over left.

10:22PM



Can Lucknow do a Gujarat?

Well, it's 41 needed off three overs now. Can Lucknow, who still have their classy captain the middle, swing it the way Gujarat did yesterday?

10:12PM



Stoinis joins Rahul

Hooda fell to the wily Hasaranga, trying to go for a pre-meditated heave soon after getting a six off the Sri Lankan. A gutsy innings of 45 comes to an end but there could still be a twist in the tale. It's 65 needed now off last five.

09:47PM



Lucknow stay afloat

The in-form Rahul and Hooda keep Lucknow chase afloat as they put together a 50-run stand in 34 balls. It's the only way to go on what still looks like a fine batting strip while they still have the hard-hitting Evin Lewis, Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis to follow. Let's see if they can take it deep.

09:16PM



Pressure telling on LSG

The magical start that Lucknow were looking from KL and De Kock did not happen as the pressure of the scoreboard has started telling on them. De Kock falls to an accurate Siraj while Hazlewood has Vohra's number. They are, however, going at a fast clip and have crossed the 50-mark in 5.2 overs.

08:39PM



Mid-match summary: Patidar's effort tilts the scales in RCB's favour

It was Patidar’s day all the day from the moment he joined Virat Kohli after their skipper Faf du Plessis was caught behind in the first over off Mohsin Khan. Kohli let him play the aggressor as the duo stitched together a 66-run partnership for the second wicket.

One expected Kohli to get a big one, especially since he has ready to play the second fiddle to Patidar in the initial stages. It did not really matter if the former Indian captain was just going at a strike-rate of 104-plus, but he went for a glory shot – an upper cut to a bouncer outside the off stump from Avesh Khan which flew into the hand of Mohsin Khan at a slightly wide third man.

It was a rather slipshod performance on the field by Lucknow bowlers as well as the fielders in the deep on a wicket which offered little margin of error. Dinesh Karthik, meanwhile, celebrated his call-up to the Indian team with a characteristic 37 off 23 balls for a 92-run stand off 41 balls to drive the last nail in Lucknow’s coffin.

Can Lucknow get there? They will need the kind of start that KL Rahul & Quinton de Kock featured in against KKR, but it won’t be easy with the pressure of a knockout game weighing heavy on them.

08:13PM



07:55PM



Close call for DK

Bishnoi, who got rid of Lomror, came close to getting the dangerman DK. A goodly which pitched on mid-leg struck the veteran at the crease and was initially ruled not out as it seemed to be going down leg side. A DRS showed it was close shave as it was ruled an umpires' call. Question is, will DK make LSG pay for this?

07:34PM



Kohli, Maxwell fall quickly

Kohli, Maxwell fall in quick succession to glory shots instead of trying to prosper on a belter of a wicket. Krunal Pandya lands 'Maxi' and after 11 overs, RCB are 90 for three. Lomror joins Patidar and the duo should look to bat deep here.

07:18PM



Perfect batting conditions

Rahul is rotating his bowlers but none has been able to create any problems for Kohli, Patidar in what look like perfect batting conditions. Bishnoi, his main spinner, goes for 9 runs in his first over. Did Lucknow miss a trick by not batting first?

07:04PM



Patidar impressive

Young Patidar attacks an erring Avesh Khan in his first over - first thrashing him over point and then mid wicket for back-to-back fours. Krunal Pandya, who bowled the fourth over, could hardly get any spin and RCB end Powerplay on an impressive note.

06:49PM



Big blow for RCB

Left-arm seamer Mohsin strikes it rich in an eventful first over. He uses the natural angle and Faf, not in best of form, pushes at it to be caught behind off the first ball he faced. Just the start Lucknow needed.

06:38PM



A look at playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: F du Plessis (c), V Kohli, R Patidar, G Maxwell, M Lomror, S Ahmed, D Karthik (wk), W Hasaranga, H Patel, J Hazlewood, M Siraj.

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (c), Q de Kock (wk), M Vohra, D Hooda, M Stoinis, K Pandya, Evin Lewis, D Chameera, R Bishnoi, M Khan, A Khan.

06:34PM



All that you need to know...

06:30PM



Lucknow opt to bowl

Lucknow captain K.L.Rahul wins the toss and opt to bowl and it will be a full 20 overs each contest. It looks a good idea to let his battery of Indian seamers, especially the left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan, have a go at Kohli & Faf as the ball may do a bit in the initial overs. Play to begin in 10 minutes, so brace up.

06:14PM



Covers come off

The slight drizzle has ended and the covers are being taken off. It's unlikely that any overs will be deducted for as per the playing conditions, play can even start as late as 9.40 pm and still 20 overs each can be played. Just FYI, if there is no play at all, the positions in the final league table will be considered as Lucknow, who finished ahead of Bangalore at number three, will go through. Who wants that though?

06:01PM



05:45PM



05:36PM



Toss delayed

Welcome to the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens. The rival captains had come out for the toss when a storm brewed and everyone walked back inside the B.C.Roy Clubhouse. A light drizzle started and the ground staff has rushed in to put the covers. Hope it blows over soon...

Kolkata: Less than 24 hours after David Miller’s brutal assault helped Gujarat Titans make the IPL 2022 final, the stage is now set for Royal Challengers Banglore to take on debutants Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens this evening.

Despite it being a high stake game where the losing side will suffer the heartbreak of exiting the tournament after all the hard work, the USP of the contest will be Virat Kohli’s return to the venue after the T20 International series against the West Indies few months back. The show stopper, who seemed to have gained his touch back in the last game with a busy innings of 73, was away from the prying eyes on Tuesday – as RCB was allotted a practice ground on the fringes of the city with no media access - primarily due to logistical reasons.

While his form will be crucial to RCB, who was the last team to squeeze into the play-offs, Faf du Plessis’ men has developed a healthy habit of finding their way home even without his contributions. They did exceedingly well to shrug off a sudden lean patch to bounce back and win three games on the trot – something which both the captain and technical director Mike Hesson attributes to their new-found 'calmness.'

RCB appear to have the edge thanks to their allround abilities and experience of several players appearing in the knockout stages, but LSG will do well to take a leaf out of Gujarat’s book. A lot of their batting may revolve around the form of skipper K.L.Rahul and Quinton de Kock, but self-belief and sticking to a gameplan can surmount the biggest of challenges as Hardik Pandya’s men have shown.