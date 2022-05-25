05:45PM



05:36PM



Toss delayed

Welcome to the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens. The rival captains had come out for the toss when a storm brewed and everyone walked back inside the B.C.Roy Clubhouse. A light drizzle started and the ground staff has rushed in to put the covers. Hope it blows over soon...

Kolkata: Less than 24 hours after David Miller’s brutal assault helped Gujarat Titans make the IPL 2022 final, the stage is now set for Royal Challengers Banglore to take on debutants Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens this evening.

Despite it being a high stake game where the losing side will suffer the heartbreak of exiting the tournament after all the hard work, the USP of the contest will be Virat Kohli’s return to the venue after the T20 International series against the West Indies few months back. The show stopper, who seemed to have gained his touch back in the last game with a busy innings of 73, was away from the prying eyes on Tuesday – as RCB was allotted a practice ground on the fringes of the city with no media access - primarily due to logistical reasons.

While his form will be crucial to RCB, who was the last team to squeeze into the play-offs, Faf du Plessis’ men has developed a healthy habit of finding their way home even without his contributions. They did exceedingly well to shrug off a sudden lean patch to bounce back and win three games on the trot – something which both the captain and technical director Mike Hesson attributes to their new-found 'calmness.'

RCB appear to have the edge thanks to their allround abilities and experience of several players appearing in the knockout stages, but LSG will do well to take a leaf out of Gujarat’s book. A lot of their batting may revolve around the form of skipper K.L.Rahul and Quinton de Kock, but self-belief and sticking to a gameplan can surmount the biggest of challenges as Hardik Pandya’s men have shown.