New Delhi: As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowed out of the IPL 2021, Virat Kohli’s captaincy tenure also came to a disappointing end with one final and zero trophies to his name.

“His legacy as captain in IPL cricket would be one that didn’t win. That’s what it’s about - high-level sport is about getting over the line, winning trophies, particularly when you’re at the standard of what Virat Kohli is at,” Vaughan said.

Driven person

“I am certainly not saying that he is, but he will see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy - because he is such a driven player and person - since he’s not got that trophy in his hands.”

The former England cricketer further said what the Indian skipper has done for the longest format of the game - Test - is ‘terrific’. But in white-ball cricket, Kohli is presently way short of the target.