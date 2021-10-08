1 of 8
Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during the 54th match of Vivo Indian Premier League against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, UAE.
Image Credit: ANI
Iyer gets bowled by Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan after scoring 38 runs. In their most important game of this IPL season, Kolkata made a slow start to their innings, reaching 34-0 after the powerplay.
Image Credit: ANI
Chris Morris of Rajasthan celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata. Gill showcased his repertoire of shots - hitting four boundaries and two sixes - and scored 56 runs from 44 balls. Kolkata scored 171-4 from 20 overs.
Image Credit: ANI
Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata takes a catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone of Rajasthan who simply fell apart while trying to chase on a good batting pitch.
Image Credit: ANI
Lockie Ferguson of Kolkata ended up taking 3 wickets for 18 runs. The wickets continued to tumble for Royals, who fell to 35-7 after nine overs.
Image Credit: ANI
Varun Chakaravarthy of Kolkata celebrates the wicket of Chris Morris of Rajasthan.
Image Credit: ANI
But it was only Rahul Tewatia who showed any resilience. Batting at number seven, he saved Royals' blushes with 44 off 36 balls - clearing the rope five times and scoring more than half his team's runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
In the end, Kolkata all but confirmed their place in the Indian Premier League play-offs with a one-sided 86-run win over Rajasthan. Mumbai Indians can still mathematically leapfrog Kolkata into fourth place but will need to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a record 171 runs tonight.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL