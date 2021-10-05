1 of 8
MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot against Delhi Capitals during match 50 of the Indian Premier League held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Chennai made 136-5 with Ambati Rayudu, seen here celebrating his half century, top scoring with 55 runs from 43 balls.
Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gikwad started well, racing to 28 off 2.3 overs, before both fell in quick succession, exposing Chennai's middle order which hasn't been required to bat often.
Rayudu and Dhoni dragged Chennai up to a respectable score, with a 60-run partnership in almost 11 overs.
But Dhoni chewed up 27 balls to score just 18 before Avesh Khan took his wicket. Chennai scored 136-5 from 20 overs.
Delhi's Shimron Hetmyer scored 28 runs in the chase and his partnership of 36 with Axar Patel got the team into a good position.
Shardul Thakur of Chennai celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan who got 39 runs from 35 balls.
In a tense finish, Delhi beat the three-time Indian Premier League winners Chennai to close in on a place in this year's top two. Hetmyer's composed unbeaten 28 helped Delhi win with just two balls left. Delhi move to 20 points, above Chennai on 16, but both can be caught by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who play the Capitals in their final group game.
