IPL 2021: Hurting RCB looking to capitalise against Delhi

Virat Kohli's RCB lost to Chennai Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli will be hoping his men have relegated their demoralising 69-run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings and left all memories of that reversal back in Mumbai.

Kohli cut a furious figure at the end of the CSK innings after Harshal Patel, his most trusted lieutenant with the ball, was torn to shreds by Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a massive 37 runs in the last over to crush RCBs spirits.

That, most certainly, put the writing on the wall, as RCB were never able to recover when they took to the field and eventually lost by a massive 69 runs as their batting slumped to a mere 122/9 in their hunt for 192.

But while Kohli is a master of letting bygones be bygones, he will be hoping his men have done the same as they take on a Delhi Capitals side that is replete with confidence after its super over victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams feature in Ahmedabad for the first time this season, having won four of five matches played so far. RCB’s four-match win streak was ended by CSK, while the Capitals will look to sew together a fourth straight win against Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Against that backdrop and considering the fact that Ahmedabad’s wicket is pace-friendly a lot will depend on the likes of Patel showing up at their very best.

Mind you, Patel is still RCB’s best bowler and despite that 37-run last-over drubbing against CSK, he still managed 3/51. Had that not been the case, he could have signed off on yet another impeccable card. And a seething Patel, who tops the bowlers rung with 15 wickets so far, will want to set straight the record against the Capitals.

RCB have depended on Patel and he will spearhead the attack again with Mohammed Siraj, Kyle Jamieson and Dan Christian in support. RCB aren’t expected to make any drastic change to their batting line-up either, with Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell all in top form.

As far as the Capitals are concerned, their top order has been superb with Shikhar Dhawan topping the batting leaderboard with 259 runs scored so far at an average of 51.8 and a strike rate of 142.3. His opening partner Prithvi Shaw too has excelled and was top scorer in the last match against SRH with a 39-ball 53, which took his overall tally to 166. Captain Rishabh Pant has accumulated 125 so far and has led admirably so far in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. Steve Smith seems to be peaking in time as well and his 25-ball 34 was absolutely crucial to giving the Capitals bowlers a sizeable target to defend.

The Capitals have one of the tidiest bowling units in this year’s tournament. Avesh Khan is second on the bowling charts with 11 scalps at an economy of 7.61, while Amit Mishra and Chris Woakes have five scalps each and identical economy figures of 7.45. Kagiso Rabada has taken time to get going, but Ahmedabad is likely to play to his strengths. Rabada was the top bowler last season with 30 wickets and missed finishing joint top alongside South African compatriot Imran Tahir the year earlier by one when claiming 25.

Rabada’s biggest challenge tonight might again come from within the South African ranks with the high-flying De Villiers, whose potency and guile on a quick surface is no secret.

As far as head-to-heads are concerned, RCB are 15-10 ahead, but a battle of the Proteas is imminent as the Capitals and Royals look to upstage each other.

IPL 2021: Hurting RCB looking to capitalise against Delhi

