Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman underlined his GOAT credentials in emphatic fashion with a supremely high level display of mixed martial arts to by knocking Jorge Masvidal’s lights out in Round 2 of their UFC 261 main event on Saturday night.
On a momentous night at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, which saw a capacity crowd of over 14,000 in attendance, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ showed why he deserves to be recognised as one of the best fighters in the division where Masvidal is ranked at No. 4.
Usman (19-1), who was making the fifth defence of his 170lb title since March 2019, following wins over Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley, totally dominated Masvidal, a veteran of 50 MMA fights.
It was a rematch of their 2020 bout which the 36-year-old Masvidal lost as well after accepting the fight at short notice.
However, on this occasion there were no excuses, as Masvidal said after the fight: 'He showed me something that he didn’t show the first fight [when] I didn’t feel his power. That’s what happens when you get overconfident.'
'I thought we were going to wrestle more and I was ready to wrestle for 25 minutes but all the props in the world to him. He has got my number. There is nothing more to say. He won this fair and square and God bless him.'
In his third fight with new trainer, the legendary Trevor Wittman, Usman displayed a whole new arsenal of weapons based on his stinging left jab before things got violent in round two as the Nigerian caught Masvidal with a vicious right to the chin that knocked him out cold.
'Jacksonville, Florida, y’all said you wanted violence? You’re welcome,' Usman screamed to the appreciative audience.
'Sky is the limit, I’m growing so much in the sport, I’m just blessed to be at this present time and moment. It was a sweet one, it’s up there. If you look at the knockouts now that I’m putting together, that one’s up there for sure.'
'That’s what I wanted to do, I said I’m so far ahead of these guys, I’m coming around and lapping these guys on the track, I’m coming around with a vengeance and I had to go out there and put the nails in that coffin and I did and we turn the page and move forward.'
The victory extended Usman’s winning streak in MMA to 14 fights and it also ended Masvidal streak of never being knocked out during an eight-year UFC run.
'First time in my career, in front of all my people, my family and my friends,' Masvidal said. 'It hurts since I haven’t been knocked out in 54 fights. I didn’t fear his power and that’s what happens.'
In the co-main-event Rose Namajunas defeated China’s Weili Zhang via TKO with a deadly head kick and punches in, Round 1 while Valentina Shevchenko overwhelmed Jessica Andrade via a second-round TKO.
