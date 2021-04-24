1 of 11
Rajasthan Royals pushed Kolkata Knight Riders to the bottom of the Indian Premier League table after a six-wicket victory in Mumbai on Saturday.
It was a day when everything fell into place for the Royals, whose bowlers pegged back the Knights to a somewhat below-par total of 133 for nine after deciding to bowl.
Rajasthan's multimillion dollar signing, Chris Morris, grabbed 4-23 to restrict Kolkata to 133-9.
Captain Sanju Samson then anchored Rajasthan to 134-4 with seven balls to spare by compiling a nearly run-a-ball unbeaten 42.
Kolkata suffered its fourth successive loss. Rajasthan has two wins from five games.
Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals runs out Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders.
Shivam Mavi (centre) of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals.
Chetan Sakariya of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders.
Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a four.
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot.
Jaydev Unadkat of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match.
