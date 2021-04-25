1 of 19
The Super Sunday of IPL 2021 lived up to it's billing with the first Super Over of the season with Delhi Capitals edging out Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai in the evening match.
Set to score a challenging target of 160 for win on a slow deck, Sunrisers rode a magnificent unbeaten 66 (51 balls) by Kane Williamson (pictured) and some last-minute heroics of Jagadeesha Suchith (14 off six balls) to take the match deep as the scores were level at 159 after the last ball.
However, the Delhi duo of skipper Rishabh Pant (pictured) and Shikhar Dhawan then knocked off the required target of eight runs in Rashid Khan's Super Over to have the last laugh.
Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 159/4 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 53, Rishabh Pant 37; Siddharth Kaul 2/31) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 159/7 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 66 not out, Jonny Bairstow 38; Avesh Khan 3/34) by Super Over.
Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
Kedar Jadhav of Sunrisers Hyderabad is stumped by Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals.
Kedar Jadhav of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Virat Singh of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Rishabh Pant (left) of Delhi Capitals tris to stump out Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Delhi Capitals players celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals plays a shot.
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals.
Siddarth Kaul (right) of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals.
Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals, plays a shot.
Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals plays a shot.
Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals plays a shot.
