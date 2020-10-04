Trent Boult
Trent Boult (centre) of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Clinical Mumbai show how to win in Sharjah

Dubai: Champions Mumbai Indians posted their third win in five matches when they stopped Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in an afternoon game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.

Chasing a big target of 209 on a perfect batting track, captain David Warner (60 off 44 balls) did not get enough support from his batsmen as the Mumbai bowlers stuck to their plan of taking pace off the ball. Manish Pandey (30) gave him able support for a while before the 2016 champions ended at 174 for seven after their 20 overs.

Mumbai had earlier shrugged off an early loss of their captain Rohit Sharma to end at 208 for five wickets. Quinton de Kock anchored the innings with a fluent 67 off 39 deliveries, starring in a 78-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (31) which set the launching pad for a 200-plus total. Just when the Sunrisers pacemen and Rashid Khan seemed to have done the containing job well, the ‘engine room’ of Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard caused maximum damage in final four overs.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Follow the match as it happened…










Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





James Pattinson of Mumbai Indians bowls during the match.
James Pattinson of Mumbai Indians bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI








Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits a six.
Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians hits a boundary.
Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians hits a six.
Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot.
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians plays a shot.
Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI









Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians
Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner (left) with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, seen during toss at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI















Also read