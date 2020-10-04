Clinical Mumbai show how to win in Sharjah
Dubai: Champions Mumbai Indians posted their third win in five matches when they stopped Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in an afternoon game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.
Chasing a big target of 209 on a perfect batting track, captain David Warner (60 off 44 balls) did not get enough support from his batsmen as the Mumbai bowlers stuck to their plan of taking pace off the ball. Manish Pandey (30) gave him able support for a while before the 2016 champions ended at 174 for seven after their 20 overs.
Mumbai had earlier shrugged off an early loss of their captain Rohit Sharma to end at 208 for five wickets. Quinton de Kock anchored the innings with a fluent 67 off 39 deliveries, starring in a 78-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (31) which set the launching pad for a 200-plus total. Just when the Sunrisers pacemen and Rashid Khan seemed to have done the containing job well, the ‘engine room’ of Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard caused maximum damage in final four overs.
