Delhi ride on Iyer, Shaw blitz to beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Dubai: Delhi Capitals laid down the marker as one of the serious title contenders in IPL 2020 when they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs as the action returned to Sharjah on Saturday.

Chasing a record Delhi total of 228 for four, the Knights got off to a poor start again when Sunil Narine went across the line against the express Anrich Nortje. Nitish Rana (58 off 35 balls), Eoin Morgan (44 off 18) and Rahul Tripathi (36 off 16) tried to make a match of it, with Morgan’s five sixes raising serious hopes of taking the Knights over the line. They finished at 210 for eight after 20 overs.

Earlier, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer finally got the ‘big one’ he wanted – 88 with seven fours and six sixes off 28 balls – as they posted a record total in Sharjah at 228 for four. Prithi Shaw was the other half-centurion, getting 66 off 41 balls, while Rishabh Pant played a cameo of 38 off 17 balls to take Delhi over the 200-mark.

Click here to see the scoreboard

