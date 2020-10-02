The Sunrisers Hyderabad prevailed over the Chennai Super Kings by seven runs in an IPL 2020 match that was poised to become a cliffhanger at the Dubai International Stadium. Young Abdul Samad held his nerve in the final over to thwart CSK when skipper MS Dhoni looked like re-enacting one of the dramatic finishes.
Abdul Samad was one of the three young players who were instrumental in fashioning the Hyderabad victory. When they stumbled after electing to bat, the brilliance of Priyam Garg (51 in 26 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (31 off 24) helped string a stand of 77 runs that enabled Hyderabad to reach 164.
Chennai’s chase never really got going after Shane Watson fell early. Faf du Plessis kept the chase alive but was run out. A 72-run fifth-wicket partnership between Ravindra Jadeja (50 off 35) and Dhoni (47 off 36) brought CSK back into the match and raised visions of a dramatic finish. But after Jadeja’s exit, Dhoni couldn’t work his magic.
Follow the match as it happened....
Half-time report: Garg and Sharma rescue Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad stumbled but recovered well through the brilliance of two youngsters, Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, to set a target of 165 for Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
The two came to Hyderabad’s rescue when they were tottering at 69 for four. Garg, who scored his maiden IPL fifty, and Sharma (31 in 24 balls) put together 77 runs that helped Hyderabad reach 164.
Electing to bat, Hyderabad ran into early trouble against the swing of Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran. After Jonny Bairstow’s exit in the first over, David Warner and Manish Pandey looked to rebuild, but soon wickets fell in a heap before the two youngsters got into the act.
The target is not formidable, but Hyderabad can defend it only if they grab early wickets.
