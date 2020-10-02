20201002 hennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad
Hyderabad sink Chennai by 7 runs. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad prevailed over the Chennai Super Kings by seven runs in an IPL 2020 match that was poised to become a cliffhanger at the Dubai International Stadium. Young Abdul Samad held his nerve in the final over to thwart CSK when skipper MS Dhoni looked like re-enacting one of the dramatic finishes.

Abdul Samad was one of the three young players who were instrumental in fashioning the Hyderabad victory. When they stumbled after electing to bat, the brilliance of Priyam Garg (51 in 26 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (31 off 24) helped string a stand of 77 runs that enabled Hyderabad to reach 164.

Chennai’s chase never really got going after Shane Watson fell early. Faf du Plessis kept the chase alive but was run out. A 72-run fifth-wicket partnership between Ravindra Jadeja (50 off 35) and Dhoni (47 off 36) brought CSK back into the match and raised visions of a dramatic finish. But after Jadeja’s exit, Dhoni couldn’t work his magic.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Follow the match as it happened....









20201002 Bhuvneshwar
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad injured and getting treated in IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.




























20202002 Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings takes a moment after being hit by the ball.









Half-time report: Garg and Sharma rescue Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad stumbled but recovered well through the brilliance of two youngsters, Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, to set a target of 165 for Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

The two came to Hyderabad’s rescue when they were tottering at 69 for four. Garg, who scored his maiden IPL fifty, and Sharma (31 in 24 balls) put together 77 runs that helped Hyderabad reach 164.

Electing to bat, Hyderabad ran into early trouble against the swing of Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran. After Jonny Bairstow’s exit in the first over, David Warner and Manish Pandey looked to rebuild, but soon wickets fell in a heap before the two youngsters got into the act.

The target is not formidable, but Hyderabad can defend it only if they grab early wickets.







20201002 Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 14 in IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







20201002 faf du plessis
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the dismissal of Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





20201002 Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur of Chennai Super Kings dismisses Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.



20201002 Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad departs during match 14 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


20201002 csk vs srh
David Warner and Manish Pandey during match 14 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.























See also