Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

New Delhi: One of the highlights in the IPL 2020 matches that have been played so far has been the performance of young Indian batsmen who have announced themselves on the big stage against some of the best bowlers in world cricket.

Batsmen such as Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia and Devdutt Padikkal have impressed many in the cricket fraternity with both their batting skills and ability to handle pressure while playing at the big stage in the Indian Premier League being held in the UAE.

Samson, 25, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals, has been in astounding form in the ongoing tournament, scoring 167 runs in three matches for the Steve Smith-led side. He has scored at a brilliant strike rate of over 200, including two half-centuries and has guided his team to two wins in the three matches they have played so far.

Another Rajasthan batsman who has shot to fame in this IPL so far has been Tewatia. While he has scored 77 runs in three matches for the Royals, his five sixes against Sheldon Cottrell during his match-winning 53-run knock against Kings XI Punjab has turned him into an overnight star and he has become one of the talking points this season.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians too have found a new batting star in Kishan, who scored a brilliant 99 and almost took his side to clinching an emphatic win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (a match which MI lost in the Super Over), has amassed 127 runs in the two innings he has played so far. His strike rate of over 140 has been mighty impressive and he is expected to play a huge role in the upcoming games for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Another youngster who has been catching the limelight in this year’s IPL edition is Padikkal. The 20-year-old, who made his IPL debut this year, is currently the top-scorer for RCB, who have batting stalwarts in the shape of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch. The left-handed Karnataka batsman has scored 111 runs in three games for the Challengers and has played an instrumental role in the two wins which the side has been able to register in the three matches played till date.

