Yadav’s sublime 79 steers Mumbai to victory

The Mumbai Indians’ batting power subdued some fine bowling by the Royal Challengers Bangalore to emerge victors by five wickets in the IPL 2020 game in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night. Chasing 165 for a win, Mumbai’s charge was neutralised by the fall of two wickets which brought Bangalore back into the game. But Suryakumar Yadav (79 runs off 43 balls) played a knock filled with sublime strokes to take Mumbai home.

Earlier, Bangalore blazed away in the powerplay only to squander the good start of 71 provided by Devdutt Padikkal (74 off 45) and Josh Philippe (33 off 24). They finished with 164/6, at least 20 runs short. That was mainly due to a collapse triggered by a Bumrah double strike in a maiden over.

Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya
Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians are seen in the middle. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal of the Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore players
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate wicket of Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj (right) and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of Quinton de Kock. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar of the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore . Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Mumbai Indians players
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers of the Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Rahul Chahar
Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

James Pattinson
James Pattinson of Mumbai Indians bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Joshua Philippe
Joshua Philippe of Royal Challengers Bangalore hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians
Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Kieron Pollard
Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard (left) with captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







