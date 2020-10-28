Yadav’s sublime 79 steers Mumbai to victory
The Mumbai Indians’ batting power subdued some fine bowling by the Royal Challengers Bangalore to emerge victors by five wickets in the IPL 2020 game in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night. Chasing 165 for a win, Mumbai’s charge was neutralised by the fall of two wickets which brought Bangalore back into the game. But Suryakumar Yadav (79 runs off 43 balls) played a knock filled with sublime strokes to take Mumbai home.
Earlier, Bangalore blazed away in the powerplay only to squander the good start of 71 provided by Devdutt Padikkal (74 off 45) and Josh Philippe (33 off 24). They finished with 164/6, at least 20 runs short. That was mainly due to a collapse triggered by a Bumrah double strike in a maiden over.
Relive the match as it happened...
