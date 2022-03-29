Kane Williamson falls to Prasidh Krishna as the latter broke the back of Sunrisers' top order. Image Credit: Twitter/IPL

09:48PM



Rajasthan Royals dominate all the way

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Kolkata: In what was the first one-sided game in the opening week of IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals dominated all the way to crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs and get their campaign off to a roaring start on Tuesday.

There was very little that the Sunrisers got right this evening – right from skipper Kane Williamson’s choice of fielding to an inept batting performance in their pursuit of a 200-plus total.

Royals, who pulled out on all stops to cobble together a balanced team this season, was hardly pushed on a sporting surface in Pune. A breezy 58-run opening stand between Jos Buttler and Jaiswal set the tempo of the innings even though Bhuvaneshwar Kumar had opened the Sunrisers’ attack ever so promisingly.

Skipper Sanju Samson topscored with a delightful 55 (off 27 deliveries) while new recruit Devdutt Padikkal acquitted himself well at No.4 position (41 off 29). It was, however, Shimron Hetmyer who gave the innings a final push to take them over 200-run mark.

Royals wrap it up

The eventual margin of defeat does not say how one-sided the game us. Sunrisers need to thank Aiden Markram (57) for a spunky half-century and another cameo by Washington Sundar (40) but by that time, the match had slipped out of their hands.

09:33PM



Markram the lone ranger

Aiden Markram, the South African, is putting up some resistance as he and Washington creamed Nathan Coulter-Nile with the ball getting soft now. Royals are well on their way to opening their 2022 campaign on a strong note.

09:13PM



Going through the motions

With half the side back in the hut and the asking rate hovering at an improbable 24, Sunrisers are now looking to bat their quota of 20 overs. Very little has gone their way today - with one of the few redeeming features being Umran Malik clocking the fastest delivery of this IPL at 150 clicks. Is it going to be a IPL for seamers then?

08:52PM



Chahal strikes

If one though the MCA wicket was all about aiding the pacers, Yuzvendra Chahal extracted something out of it. He got one to loop in around the off stump and young Abhishek Sharma fails to get hold off his lofted drive over long on. That's wicket No.4, and this match looks over as a contest now.

08:32PM



Nightmarish start for Sunrisers

If the Orange Army needed a flying start to make a match of the 200-plus target, they had just the opposite. Kane Williamson was distinctly not happy when he was snapped up in the first slip by Padikkal off a rebound from Samson as he felt that catch was not taken cleanly. Prasidh Krishna is doing the damage as soon after, he landed one on back of a length and Rahul Tripathi was forced to play at it for caught behind.

07:54PM



Rajasthan Royals pile up an unbeatable total

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals batsmen served a statement of intent when Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13 balls) gave them the late charge to help the team cross the 200-run mark in their opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune.

Skipper Sanju Samson topscored with a delightful 55 (off 27 deliveries) while new recruit Devdutt Padikkal acquitted himself well at No.4 position (41 off 29), but it was a breezy opening stand between Jos Buttler and Jaiswal which set the tempo of the innings.

It is difficult to see the Sunrisers overhauling the target against a quality attack, but let’s wait and watch…

Royals on rampage

A late flourish by Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13 balls), following on solid efforts by Buttler, Samson and Padikkal helped the Royals to a seeming unbeatable target in their first match. Kane Williamson's decision to field could prove costly here, though it could have been a different story if 'Bhuvi' had not no-balled in his first over when he had Buttler caught behind.

200 beckons for Royals

Samson may have left after a sparkling half-century, but Royals has a 200-plus total for the taking here. Hetmyer and Parag are combining to deal the final blows, with the West Indian's six off T. Natarajan being an amazing effort.

07:22PM



Padikkal falls

Devdutt Padikkal, who came in at an unaccustomed No.4 spot, took on the role of an aggressor. He joined his skipper to bring up the second 50-run stand of their innings before Malik castled him. Royals can surely look at 170-180 total if they carry on in the same vein in last five overs.

07:04PM



Samson takes over

The Rajasthan skipper is dealing in boundaries with none of SRH bowlers, including Washington Sundar, being able to make an impact. He has had three sixes already on a wicket where the ball is coming on to the bat and boasts of a 200-plus strike-rate now. Way to go!

06:50PM



Malik has revenge

Umran Malik, who was pummelled for 21 runs in his first over, strikes in his second spell as he has Buttler caught behind for 35. Skipper Samson, who came in at No.3 after Jaiswal's fall, meanwhile is in top gear. The way he rocked back to lift young Abhishek Sharma over long off for a six was a delight to watch.

06:29PM



Buttler service is on

It's turning out to be a profitable Powerplay for Royals with Buttler getting into the mood. The England batsman was particularly severe on Umran Malik - using his pace off the ball - while Jaiswal also frees his arms against Washington Sundar for another six. The 50-run stand between the openers come up in no time.

Buttler survives

An absorbing start so far with 'Bhuvi' on the money in his first over. The senior swing bowler kept beating Buttler repeatedly with his outswingers and got him to drive at one, snapped up by Abdul Samad in the slips, but it turned out to be a no ball. The tinge of grass at the MCA Stadium is making it for an even contest.

05:56PM



Samson's 100th match for Royals

All set for the action to start which will also see Sanju Samson earning his 100th cap for Royals. An extremely gifted batter, Samson has often earned flak for not living upto his potential - but this could well be his year with a revamped and balanced line-up. Let the show begin...

05:37PM



Sunrisers opt to bowl

Welcome to match No.5 of the season as the action moves to Pune for the first time. Kane Williamson, back from his time on the sidelines due to an elbow injury, won the toss and elected to field for Sunrisers Hyderabad on a wicket which looks a true one. Can the young tyro Umran Malik strike early for Orange Army?

Kolkata: The action moves to Pune for the first time where Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fifth match of IPL 2022 this evening.

A head-to-head record shows Sunrisers 8-7 ahead out of 15 clashes, but the Orange Army had been not their consistent self since last season. While they will be looking to reboot their fortunes in the new season, Royals will be desperate to shed the tag of under-achievers this time.

On paper, Sanju Samson’s men look much balanced and appear to be the fancied one with the addition of Devdutt Padikkal up the order while their bowling attack is one of the best in the tournament with the likes of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and veteran spinners Ravi Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, will be overtly reliant on skipper Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran to shore up their batting while their seam attack is a decent one with loyalist Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, T.Natarajan, the nippy Umar Malik and Marco Jansen. However, they will be without Rashid Khan after years.