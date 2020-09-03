Dubai: From the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to his sister-in-law Divya Singh, the accolades have been pouring in for Delhi Capitals speedster Ishant Sharma as he celebrated his 32nd birthday in Dubai on Thursday.
Singh, the coach and former captain of India women basketball team, posted a warm greeting to her brother-in-law: “May the coming days be full of success and happiness. All the best for @IPL. Stay blessed.” Ishant has been married to Singh’s sister Pratima since 2016.
Fellow player at IPL franchise the Capitals R P Singh gave a shout out to the “quiet guy who is a delight for any team”, while Harbhajan Singh said ‘Proud father to a princess, Indian cricketer.” To which Sharma responded saying: “Thank you paaji, will take that as a compliment because you’r always SACHI-N [true].’
Tendulkar wasted no time to reply wth the tweet, “Your bowling doesn’t allow the batsman to play in SHANT’I [cool]. Many happy returns of the day ‘I’SHANT’.”
A nice exchange of greetings to lift a person’s spirits during the coronavirus pandemic and especially when you are far away from home and family.
This could be the lift that will bring out the best in Sharma when the IPL starts on the UAE in less than three weeks, even as many fans of his once long hair, moan his new haircut!