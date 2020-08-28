1 of 8
The Royal Challengers Bangalore got down to the not-so-serious business of training as they emerged from their hotel quarantine in Dubai.
Image Credit: Twitter
2 of 8
The team are in the UAE for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and have now completed their six-day self-isolation period, implemented by the BCCI to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: Twitter
3 of 8
There were plenty of smiles and laughs amid the sweat as the players were finally reunited having spent most of the week apart.
Image Credit: Twitter
4 of 8
RCB players were soon back in the swing, enjoying an impromptu game of football on the tennis courts of their hotel.
Image Credit: Twitter
5 of 8
Skipper Virat Kohli, who has announced he is expecting his first child with wife Anushka Sharma, did not miss out on the fun.
Image Credit: Twitter
6 of 8
RCB used their time well, to bond as a team as they seek their first IPL title.
Image Credit: Twitter
7 of 8
And they even did their best to look like a boy band posing for an album cover in the Dubai sun.
Image Credit: Twitter
8 of 8
There was also time to set some high scores on the arcade machines at the team recreation centre.
Image Credit: Twitter