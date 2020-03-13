The 1st ODI between India and South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday was washed out. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: India on Friday called off two remaining one-day internationals against South Africa because of the coronavirus pandemic, the cricket board said.

The first of the three-match series in Dharamsala on Thursday was washed out without a ball being bowled.

The next game was scheduled for Lucknow on Sunday followed by the last one in Kolkata on Wednesday.

“Cricket South Africa will visit India at a later date to play three one-day internationals,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement, adding that a revised schedule would be worked out soon.

The games were called off hours after the BCCI postponed the start of the money-spinning Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament till April 15.

The eight-team competition was to begin on March 29.

The BCCI had on Thursday announced that the two matches against South Africa would be played without spectators because of the virus.