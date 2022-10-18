Dubai: UAE leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan is living a dream of claiming a hat-trick in a World Cup and the 22-year-old says the feeling has not sunk in during the innings break after restricting Sri Lanka in the crucial Group A clash in Geelong on Tuesday.

Karthik, who celebrated his 22nd birthday 10 days ago, turned the match on its head and claimed a hat-trick to halt Sri Lanka’s progress and eventually restrict the Asian Cup winners to 152 for eight in 20 overs.

“My hat-trick has definitely hasn’t sunk in, especially against a Test-playing nation,” Meiyappan told the official broadcasters during the innings break. The leg-spinner went to narrate how he tried to keep the ball on the longer side of the field. “Dasun Shanaka’s wicket is special as I got the ball through the bat and pad to get him bowled,” he added who’s three dismissals include Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Shanaka.

Before the start of the World Cup former India all-rounder Robin Singh, Director of Cricket, Emirattes Cricket Board, had said that Meiyappan will play a big role in Australia. And the coach was spot on in his assessment of the leg-spinner.

“These wickets are very different from the typical Australian pitches. I am hoping to see how Karthik will bowl, he should play a huge part in this tournament,” Robin added.

The commerce graduate is one of the few players who have graduated from the junior ranks and was part of the set up for a long time and after making his debut in 2021. Meiyappan had also produced a match-winning performance against Kuwait in the recent Asia Cup qualifiers against Kuwait in Oman.

Meiyappan becomes only the fifth bowler to claim a hat-trick in the Twenty20 World Cup. Hat-trick and UAE seems to have a special connection as Curtis Camper, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kagiso Rabada performed the feat during the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup in UAE, while Australian pacer Brett Lee was the first to achieve it.

“Playing for the UAE is a proud moment and a dream come true, but along with it comes a lot of responsibilities on the shoulders. Biggest advantage is that I have been part of the set-up for a long time, but not featured in too many games. That gives a lot of motivation to give your best for the team,” Meiyappan had told Gulf News before leaving for Australia. “My role is to take wickets for the team that’s what I do by bowling lots of dot balls and bringing the batters under pressure.” The 21-year-old credited his two stints as net bowler with the developmental squads of the Indian Premier League teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in 2020 and 2021, for making him a better bowler.