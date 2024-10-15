Dubai: South Africa will keep their Women’s Twenty20 World Cup title hopes alive after booking their place in the semi-finals on a better run-rate to book a meeting with the defending champions Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday in a repeat of last editions final.

The South Africans heaved a sigh of relief after the West Indies defeated England convincingly in the final match of Group B that helped the Caribbean Islanders leapfrog England and South Africa to the top of the table, while six-time champions Australia and New Zealand qualified from Group A.

The competition is so close and intense, the final positions could be determined only in the last match of each groups, a proof that there is very little margins between the teams in the women’s competitions.

New Zealand defeated Pakistan in their final match on Monday to join Australia in the last four stage, while all three teams — England, South Africa and West Indies — were in the running for the two spots from Group B.

In the other semi-finals the West Indies will take on New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

India were in the running until a nine-run loss ended their dream in Sharjah on Sunday. Still, a win for Pakistan would have taken them into the last four, but that was not to be. The only consolation