Match summary: Virat Kohli guides India to narrow win over Pakistan

Virat Kohli always scored big against Pakistan. None of his innings was more valuable than today’s unbeatean 82 (53 balls) which lifted India to an unlikely four-wicket win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne. Pakistan had the Group 2 match in their grasp for the best part when India’s pursuit of 160 for a win unravelled by the sixth over.

From the depths of 31/4, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40 off 37) cut out early risks before stepping up the scoring after 10 overs. A 20-run over from left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz gave them momentum. Kolhi rolled back the years to power sixes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf in the 18th and 19th overs.

The drama continued into the last over, but Kohli’s slammed a six to calm the nerves, and India reached 160 off the last ball.

Put to bat, half-centuries in contrasting styles from Ifthikhar Ahmed (51 off 34 balls) and Shan Masood (52 not out off 42) steered Pakistan to 159/8 against India after early setbacks. The total didn’t look possible when Pakistan lost openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early. But Ahmed and Masood added 76 for the third wicket to stabilise Pakistan, who lost skipper Azam to the first ball he faced as India debutant Arshdeep Singh (3-32) struck with his first delivery of the tournament.

The left-arm seamer went to take two more wickets. When the third wicket stand helped repair the damage for Pakistan, Hardik Pandya (3-30) sent back Ahmed and followed it up with a double strike. But Masood and a cameo from Shaheeh Shah Afridi (16 off 8) helped Pakistan set a target of 160 for India.

Pakistan’s formidable pace attack brought them back into the game, before Kohli’s heroic rescue act took India home.

India win heart-stopper by four wickets

India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the last ball of the match. Virat Kohli (82 not out off 53 balls) pulled India out of the woods of 31/4 and steered them to a narrow win in Melbourne. Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning run.

Kohli, Pandya keep India fight alive

Virat Kohli (42 off 37 balls) and Hardik Pandya (32 off 25) put on an unbeaten 69 runs for the fifth wicket to keep alive India’s chase of 160 for a win. India are 100/4 in 15 overs after Pakistan's fast bowlers ripped out India’s top three, followed by a run out. Kohli and Pandya repaired the damage before stepping up the scoring against left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. A 20-run over with sixes gave them the momentum. India’s hopes rest on this pair, while Pakistan are eagerly looking for a breakthrough. A close finish on the cards.

India's Virat Kohli runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia. Image Credit: AP

Close finish expected...

Game is back on the shoulders of Pakistani pacers after spinner Nawaz gave away 20 runs in one over. While India needs another 60 runs in five overs. Pakistani pace attack has already begun, However, they would have to work very hard to stop inform Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya as they look all set take the game away from Pakistan. Pakistan need a couple of more wickets if they want to win the game.

India struggle to stay afloat

Pakistan bowlers have a stranglehold on the game against India, who are struggling at 45/4 in 10 overs as they chase 160 for victory. After Pakistan fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf made early dents with three wickets in the powerplay, India’s Axar Patel ran himself out. With India looking down the barrel at 31/4, Virat Kohli and Hardik Patel cut out risks to stitch together a partnership. Runs are coming in a trickle, and India have a mountain to climb. Advantage Pakistan.

OUT!

Axar Patel is walking off the pitch after he is run out. He tried to take a single after pushing the ball striaght to Babar Azam's hands. Kohli rightly sent him back but he could not make it back to the crease. India are 34-4 in the 7th over. Pakistan are switched on after a superb start by their fast bowlers

Pakistan pacers seize command

Pakistan’s fearsome fast bowler wrested back the initiative from India, who are chasing 160 for a win, with three wickets. India were struggling at 31/3 at the end of the powerplay (6 overs). The strikes didn’t come from their talisman Shaheen Shah Afridi, but Naseem Shah and Harif Rauf. Shah took out KL Rahul (4) and Rauf claimed a double dismissing Rohit Sharma (4) and Suryakumar Yadav (15). Pakistan are in total control, and India need a partnership to stay afloat

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi appeals for a wicket against India in the T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Image Credit: AFP

OUT!

Third wicket down as Harif Rauf stikes again claiming Surakumar Yadev's wicket. Yadev was caught behind by Rizwan while trying to glide away a rising fast delivery. India 28/3 in sixth over.

OUT!

Rohit Sharma out as he is caught in the slips by Iftikhar. Harif Rauf produced yet another big breakthrough. Terrific low catch by Iftikhar. India are 10-2 in the fourth over.

OUT!

Naseem Shah strikes in his first over. K.L Rahul was beaten by the extra pace and edged the bowled to the wicket. Young pacer Shah was the hero for Pakistan in the Asia Cup win against India in Dubai. Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi opened the bowling attack for Pakistan. Though he gave away only for five runs in the first over but he did not get any movement on the ball.

India's KL Rahul plays the first ball of the India's innings during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. He was soon out for just 4 runs. Image Credit: AFP

Midway summary: Ahmed, Masood give Pakistan a fighting total

Half-centuries in contrasting styles from Ifthikhar Ahmed (51 off 34 balls) and Shan Masood (52 not out off 42) lifted Pakistan to 159/8 against India after early setbacks in Melbourne. The challenging total didn’t look possible when Pakistan lost openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early in the Group 2 encounter. But Ahmed and Masood added 76 for the third wicket to stabilise Pakistan.

Sent to bat first, Pakistan lost skipper Azam to the first ball he faced as India debutant Arshdeep Singh (3-32) struck with his first delivery of the tournament. The left-arm seamer went to take two more wickets. When the third wicket stand helped repair the damage for Pakistan, Hardik Pandya (3-30) sent back Ahmed and followed it up with a double strike. But Masood and a cameo from Shaheeh Shah Afridi (16 off 8) helped Pakistan set a target of 160 for India.

Pakistan have a formidable attack and this game is far from over. There will more edge-of-the-seat stuff in India’s chase.

Pakistan finish on 159/8

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Shaheen Shah Afridi, who played a fine cameo of an 8-ball 16 to lift Pakistan, who eventually finished on 159/8. It didn’t look possible when they lost skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early on. It’s certainly a good total since Pakistan have a formidable bowling attack.

Pakistan are riding on a superb 50 by Iftikhar and Masood who scored 100 runs in the last 10 overs as compared to 60 in the first 10 overs. Though, Pakistan kept losing wickets the batters kept the run rate up. Masood anchored the innings and kept his head down to secure one end of the wicket while the big hitters did their job. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s 16 runs in 8 balls and Harif Rauf’s six in the last over helped Pakistan put up a challenging target of 160 runs. Wonderful match so far.

OUT!

Shaheen Shah Afridi is caught and bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar but he did his job scoring a quick fire 16 in just 6 balls.

OUT!

Asif Ali goes cheaply off pacer Singh. He took his eyes off the rising delivery and was caught by Karthik. New batsman is Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pakistan in trouble with 120-7 in 17th over.

Indian team players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Asif Ali during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne. Image Credit: ANI

OUT!

Sixth wicket down. Mohammed Nawaz is caught behind while trying to guide the rising delivery by Pandiya. Pakistan 115-6. Game has come down to Asif Ali. Will he perform today? Stay logged in to know more...

Hardik’s double strike stifles Pakistan

Ifthikar Ahmed (51 off 34 balls) and Shan Masood (37 not out) had stitched together 76 runs for the third wicket to aid Pakistan’s recovery. Ahmed was severe of left-arm spinner Axar Patel, taking 21 of him including three sixes. But he soon fell to Mohammed Shami. Hardik Pandya sent back Shadab Khan and Haider Ali in an over, and Pakistan hit the skids again. They are 106/5 in 15 overs, and will need to get 50 more in 5 overs to make it a match.

It's quite possible as set batsman Masood is still on the crease with Nawaz while the big hitter Asif Ali is yet to come.

OUT!

Middle order collapse begins. Haider Ali is out while trying to hit big. Hardik Pandya gets 2 wickets in 1 over. Pakistan 98-5 in 14 overs. Nawaz is the new batter.

OUT!

Fourth wicket down. Shaddab gets out while trying to hit big with a cross bat shot. He is caught by Surya of Pandya for 5. Pakistan 96-4 in 13.2 overs. Is this the start of a middle-order batting collapse that Pakistan are famous for? Let's see. Haider Ali is new batsman on the crease giving company to Shan Masood.

OUT!

Third wicket down. Iftikhr out for LBW off pacer Shami. Amazing hitting by Iftikhar with four sixes. He proved to be a game changer for his team with 51 runs in 32 balls. After Indian spinner Axar got hit for 21 runs by Iftikhar in his first over, Shami struck trapping Iftikhar in front of wickets. Pakistan 92-3 in 12 overs.

Masood and Ali repair Pakistan innings

Shan Masood (29 off 26 balls) and Ifthikar Ahmed (21 off 21) eschewed risks as they rebuilt the Pakistan innings with a sedate unbeaten third partnership of 45. They helped Pakistan stabilise and reach 60/2 at the end of 10 overs. Masood survived a scare when Ravichandran Ashwin failed a reach a skier off Mohammed Shami. Pakistan bat deep, so they have to step up the scoring from now.

India's Virat Kohli looks on during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Image Credit: AFP

Pakistan halfway through its innings. Good recovery after two early blows. Left-handed batsman. The green shirts need to score at least 150 runs in 20 overs at this wicket to give India a competitive total to chase.

Pakistan needs a new hero today

Pakistan could not have imagined such a disappointing start to their campaign as both its top batters and openers Azam and Rizwan fell cheaply. Pakistan 32-2 in six overs. They really need to focus on singles and doubles as the ground is too big to hit fours and sixes. Great excitement for around 100,000 people at Melbourne Stadium- believed to be the largest gathering of cricket fans at for teams playing at a neutral venue. Party is on for cricket lovers around the world.

Arshdeep’s twin strike put India in control

India's Arshdeep Singh, left, reacts after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia. Image Credit: AP

India are in control at the end of the powerplay (6 overs) as Pakistan are 32/2, having lost openers Babar Azam for a first-ball duck and Mohammad Rizwan (15). The two have been scoring the bulk of the runs for Pakistan recently. India’s left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has had a dream T20 World Cup debut, striking with his first ball and dismissing Rizwan later. Nerves were apparent as Pakistan’s Shan Masood ran for a non-existent single, and Virat Kohli missed a simple run out.

OUT!

Rizwan out. Another big blow to Pakistan as Indian pacer Arshadeep strikes again outplaying Rizwan with a bouncer. Rizwan caught on the boundary on long leg as he mistimed the shot while trying to hit big. Iftikhar comes in to bat. Pakistan 15-2 in four overs.

Pakistan’s dilemma

It becomes very tough for Pakistani middle-order batters when Babar gets out early. On a good day, openers Babar and Rizwan - the world’s top two T-20 batsmen - perform and it is considered a bad day when they fail to perform. Is it a bad day for Pakistan? Stay tuned to Gulf News to know more.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Image Credit: AFP

Shan Masood is on the crease now with Rizwan but he is struggling to connect to the ball. It seems that Rizwan has to stay longer at the crease to get a decent total. Pakistani batters need to consolidate the innings. Pakistan 10 for 1 in three overs.

OUT!

Big blow to Pakistan in the second over as skipper Babar Azam is trapped in front of the wicket by Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh. Babar out for a golden duck. Pakistan 1-1 in second over.

Bhuvaneshwar gets India underway

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar with the new ball for India, and Mohammad Rizwan faces up to him. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the non-striker. Rizwan has taken a knock on the thumb from the second ball of the game, but he’s back on strike.

Hold on to your hats!

Fans ready for the game to begin

Indian fans cheer during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Image Credit: AFP

India win the toss and bowl first

The teams:

India - Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Preview: India will be wary of Shaheen Afridi

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

India-Pakistan games are high-voltage clashes. They are highly anticipated since the archrivals two don’t play Test series, and the matches are limited to World Cup and Asia Cup tournaments. Pakistan won two of the three games in the last year, and the last two matches, which were evenly split, went to the wire. Today’s T20 World Cup game in Melbourne could be decided in the last over since the teams are well-matched.

