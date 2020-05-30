Coco Gauff's Twitter video Image Credit: Twitter

Young American tennis star Coco Gauff has spoken out about the killing of African-Americans in the US, following the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis under police custody.

George Floyd, aged 46, died on Monday evening shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck, even while Floyd repeatedly pleaded: “I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin was arrested earlier on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter amid a national outrage following Floyd’s death.

On Friday, Gauff posted a TikTok video on her official Twitter handle in which she said she would “always use my platform to help make the world a better place”.

“This is why I am using my voice to fight against racism,” the caption reads in the video posted by her as it cuts to images of Floyd and others.

The video also includes a picture of Trayvon Martin, a teenager whose death spurred a nationwide movement in the US and gave rise to a rallying cry “Black Lives Matter”.

The words, “Am I next?” appear on screen in the video, as the 16-year-old Gauff, wearing a black hoodie, faces the camera and raises her hands. “I am using my voice,” the caption concludes, “Will you use yours?”