Clubs ready to take a gamble will be on alert as veteran Brazilian defender David Luiz could be departing Arsenal as the 33-year-old is out of contract next month and he is yet to hear about any contract extension talks.
According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are making moves to sign Wolves’ Spanish winger Adama Traore. The reports claim Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has personally contacted the 24-year-old.
Odion Ighalo is desperate to continue his stay at Manchester United, and has made a personal request to extend his loan at Old Trafford from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. The Nigeria star had been set for a return to China after the clubs could not agree on terms.
Premier League champions in waiting Liverpool are insisting they will not be held to ransom and are refusing to pay the 50 millon pounds release clause for RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, but are willing to pay 30 million pounds for him.
Scotland star Ryan Fraser may be set to swap Bournemouth for Tottenham Hotspur as the London club lead the chase for the winger's signature.
Newcastle’s Spanish defender Javier Manquillo is eager for a return home and is looking for a La Liga club to sign him once his contract expires next month.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has added his voice to the growing choir that this will be a frugal transfer window due to the coronavirus, with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man insisting clubs will not be spending big money on players.
