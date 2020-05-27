1 of 7
Following failed periods at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, former Liverpool hero Philippe Coutinho is reported to be in talks with Premier League strugglers Newcastle United about a return to England.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 7
With Chelsea star Willian available on a free transfer this summer, fellow London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on acquiring his services in front of goal.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 7
With one eye on rebuilding for next season, Newcastle have also been linked with Liverpool's veteran midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, whose playing time has been limited at the Reds as he has struggled for first-team football.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 7
Another Liverpool man in the transfer spotlight is Adam Lallana, with English Premier League rivals Burnley, Leicester, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham all linked with securing the midfielder's signature as he is considered surplus to requirements at Anfield.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 7
According to Italian sport daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have finally given up attempting to re-sign Manchester United misfit Paul Pogba. The French World Cup winner has failed to impress on his return to Old Trafford and has been accused of causing unrest in the dressing room.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 7
English Premier League champions Manchester City are making moves to swell their strikeforce and are leading the race to sign 18-year-old Sontje Hansen from Ajax.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 7
Fears are growing that the injury AC Milan legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up in training earlier this week may be career ending, as Serie A clubs raise concerns about increased risks of injury during a packed post-COVID-19 lockdown schedule.
Image Credit: AP