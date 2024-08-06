The army has long hovered on the periphery of Bangladesh’s political landscape. Since its independence in 1971, the country has experienced several military coups. So when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled on Monday, all eyes turned to Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman.

Although there’s no indication that military rule will be imposed, Zaman is playing a pivotal role in the political transition. The four-star general has engaged in dialogues with political parties and consulted with President Mohammad Shahabuddin to guide Bangladesh through the unrest following student protests over the job quota system, which have resulted in over 400 deaths.

When Zaman took over as army chief from General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed in July, he would not have expected to preside over such a critical moment in the country’s history. The student protests were gaining momentum just as the 58-year-old general assumed command.

Close confidant of Hasina

Zaman is close to Hasina, as he is married to the prime minister’s cousin. His wife, Begum Sarahnaz Kamalika Rahman, is the daughter of Hasina’s late uncle, General Mustafizur Rahman, who served as Chief of Army Staff from 1997 to 2000.

During Hasina’s tenure, Zaman served as the principal staff officer at the Armed Forces Division under the Prime Minister’s Office, where he drafted national defence strategies and helped in Bangladesh’s international peacekeeping efforts.

His military credentials are impeccable. During his nearly four decades of service, he played a key role in modernising the army. His efforts earned him the Army Medal of Glory and the Extraordinary Service Medal.

Born in Sherpur in 1966, Zaman is an alumnus of the National University of Bangladesh, where he earned a Master’s in defence studies. He continued his graduate studies in defence at King’s College London, according to the Bangladesh Army website.

Zaman began his career with the Corps of Infantry, eventually commanding the only Independent Infantry Brigade and an Infantry Division. He has participated in two UN peacekeeping missions in Angola and Liberia, serving as an observer and staff member of the Blue Berets or Blue Helmets.

During his six-month tenure as chief of general staff, Zaman oversaw military operations, intelligence, budgeting, and other duties. In June, he was promoted to army chief.

New role for Waker-Uz-Zaman

The violence and the subsequent storming of the prime minister’s palace has cast Zaman into the spotlight. The decorated general has sought to calm public unrest, stating, “The Bangladesh Army will always stand by the people in the interest of the public and in any need of the state.”

While the army has assumed control, there is little indication it will remain in power for an extended period. The last military rule in Bangladesh ended in 2008 after a two-year stint, before Hasina and her Awami League party swept to power. The armed forces also governed from 1975 to 1990.