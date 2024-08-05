What triggered the protests in Bangladesh?

Protests began in June after the High Court reinstated a job quota system that reserved a third of civil service positions for the relatives of veterans from Bangladesh’s 1971 war for independence from Pakistan. This decision overturned a 2018 move by Sheikh Hasina’s government to abolish the quota system.

Why did the job quota system stoke anger?

The quota system was seen as discriminatory, with protesters arguing that it favoured supporters of Hasina’s Awami League party and offered job security and higher pay to their relatives. They demanded a merit-based recruitment system.

How did the protests begin in Bangladesh?

The protests started on July 1 with university students calling for the abolition of job quotas. The demonstrations quickly escalated into blockades, with students erecting barricades and blocking roads and railway lines.

When did the Bangladesh violence intensify?

Violence erupted on July 16, resulting in six deaths from clashes—marking the first fatalities in the unrest. In response, the government closed schools and universities.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned after protesters stormed her official residence in Dhaka on Monday. Her ouster comes a day after the deadliest clashes in the student unrest. Image Credit: AFP file

How did Sheikh Hasina react to the protests?

Following the deadly violence, Hasina called for calm and promised to punish those responsible for the murders. However, students continued their protests, targeting government buildings, including the state broadcaster Bangladesh Television’s office. The government responded with an internet blackout.

Were the protesters’ demands met?

The protesters’ demands were largely addressed when the Supreme Court suspended the High Court’s order. The court mandated that 93% of jobs should be allocated based on merit, rather than the quota system.

Why did the protests escalate?

Despite the quota system’s abolition, protests continued as students felt the changes were insufficient. The situation was further exacerbated by high unemployment rates. Despite rapid economic growth, Bangladesh has struggled to create sufficient jobs for new graduates, with around 18 million young people seeking employment, according to BBC.

Where did the protests take place?

Protests spread from Dhaka to various cities across Bangladesh, with demonstrators blocking highways, clashing with police, and confronting Awami League supporters. The violence has been described as among the worst in recent memory.

How many people were killed in Bangladesh protests?

Around 300 people have died, according to AFP. On Sunday, 94 people were killed, including 13 police officers, marking the deadliest day in recent protest history. This number surpassed the 67 deaths reported on July 19, as reported by Reuters. While media and protesters have blamed the police for the high toll, the government claims that the police acted in self-defense or to protect government property.

How did the Bangladesh’s economy stagnate?

Bangladesh’s economy, once buoyed by a thriving garment sector, has stagnated, with inflation around 10% annually. The slowdown in private sector growth has made public sector jobs increasingly attractive, fuelling unrest among students struggling with high unemployment. About 32 million young people are unemployed in a population of 170 million, according to BBC.

Why did the protesters call for Hasina’s resignation?

Protesters held Hasina’s government responsible for the violence during the July protests. Protesters and rights groups accused the government of using excessive force, a charge the government denies.

What’s the Bangladesh army saying?

While some former military officers have joined the student movement, the Bangladesh Army did not officially express support for the protesters. Gen. Zaman stated that the army remains a symbol of public trust and will continue to stand by the people and the state.

What happened in Dhaka on Monday?

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned after protesters stormed her official residence in Dhaka. Large crowds gathered near her home as police struggled to contain them, with images showing smoke from burning vehicles. At least 20 people were killed in the unrest, according to AFP.

What was the army chief’s appeal after Hasina’s departure?

Army Chief Zaman announced that the military would form an interim government and urged students to maintain peace. “Whatever demands you have, we will fulfill and restore peace to the nation. Please help us by staying away from violence,” he said. “The military and police will not fire at anyone; I have given orders to that effect.”

Where is Sheikh Hasina?