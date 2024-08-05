DHAKA: Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday fled her Dhaka palace in an helicopter that landed in India, ending her 15-year rule of the country after deadly protests over job quotas killed at least 300 people.

Hasina had sought since early July sought to quell nationwide protests against her government, but she fled after a brutal day of unrest on Sunday in which nearly 100 people died.

Soon after, country's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said he will form an interim government. "We will form an interim government," Waker said in a broadcast to the nation on state television, adding Sheikh Hasina had resigned.

"The country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed - it is time to stop the violence," Waker said.

"I hope after my speech, the situation will improve." Jubilant looking crowds waved flags, peacefully celebrating including some dancing on top of a tank.

Thousands of protesters storm Hasina’s palace

Bangladesh’s Channel 24 broadcast images of crowds running into the premier’s official residence in the capital, waving to the camera as they celebrated.

Visuals broadcast on Bangladeshi TV channels showed protesters storming Hasina’s palace, overturning furniture, smashing glass door panels, and carrying off books and other items including a live chicken.

“I am inside the Ganabhaban Palace,” Bangladeshi journalist Yeasir Arafat told AFP. “There are more than 1,500 people inside the palace. They are breaking furniture and glasses”.

The Prothom Alo daily also reported Hasina had fled the capital.

Waker told officers on Saturday that the military “always stood by the people”, according to an official statement.

The military declared an emergency in January 2007 after widespread political unrest and installed a military-backed caretaker government for two years.

‘Uphold the constitution’

Rallies that began last month against civil service job quotas have escalated into some of the worst unrest of Hasina’s 15-year rule and shifted into wider calls for the 76-year-old to leave.

Earlier, Hasina’s son urged the country’s security forces to block any takeover from her rule.

“Your duty is to keep our people safe and our country safe and to uphold the constitution,” her son, US-based Sajeeb Wazed Joy, said in a post on Facebook.

“It means don’t allow any unelected government to come in power for one minute, it is your duty.”

“She wanted to record a speech, but she could not get an opportunity to do that,” a source close to Hasina told AFP.

But protesters on Monday defied security forces enforcing a curfew, marching on the capital’s streets after the deadliest day of unrest since demonstrations erupted last month.

Internet access was tightly restricted on Monday, offices were closed and more than 3,500 factories servicing Bangladesh’s economically vital garment industry were shut.

Soldiers and police with armoured vehicles in Dhaka had barricaded routes to Hasina’s office with barbed wire, AFP reporters said, but vast crowds flooded the streets, tearing down barriers.

The Business Standard newspaper estimated as many as 400,000 protesters were on the streets but it was impossible to verify the figure.

“The time has come for the final protest,” said Asif Mahmud, one of the key leaders in the nationwide civil disobedience campaign.

‘Shocking violence’

At least 94 people were killed on Sunday, including 14 police officers.

Protesters and government supporters countrywide battled each other with sticks and knives, and security forces opened fire.

The day’s violence took the total number of people killed since protests began in early July to at least 300, according to an AFP tally based on police, government officials and doctors at hospitals.

“The shocking violence in Bangladesh must stop,” United Nations rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

“This is an unprecedented popular uprising by all measures,” said Ali Riaz, an Illinois State University politics professor and expert on Bangladesh.

“Also, the ferocity of the state actors and regime loyalists is unmatched in history.”