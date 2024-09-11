Dubai: The Women’s Run 2024, to be run on November 3 at Expo City Dubai, aims to inspire and motivate women from all walks of life to embrace fitness while celebrating women’s strength, achievements and resilience.

This run, supported by Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Fitness Challenge, offers an exciting route through the iconic Al Forsan Park and participants can choose from three different categories, 3km fun run, 5-km circuit and the more challenging 10-km run.

In addition to the main race, participants can enjoy a variety of engaging activities and initiatives leading up to the big day. Every Monday and Thursday, free training sessions will be hosted by community groups like 5:30 Run and At the Park, offering a supportive environment to help women prepare.

Another key highlight of this year’s event is the Women of Substance initiative, showcasing empowering stories from women across various fields. Adding to the excitement, the 2024 edition features a specially composed anthem by UAE’s first Emirati classical singer, Ahmed Al Hosani, which will inspire and energise participants. The anthem will play during the weekly training sessions to build momentum as race day approaches.

Empowerment

The event is organised by Planb Group, with support from partner brands including ASICS, Rove Hotels, Fade Fit.

“This event is about much more than fitness — it’s about unity, strength, and the empowerment of women from all backgrounds. We are thrilled to bring this to life in partnership with Expo City Dubai. Join us in becoming a part of this movement dedicated to nurturing a healthier and fitter lifestyle for all,” said Dr. Harmeek Singh, Planb Group’s Founder and Race Chairman. From 2017 to 2019, Harmeek served as the Marketing Strategy Director for the UAE Athletic Federation, where his instrumental efforts culminated in a remarkable partnership for the celebrated Women’s Run.

Registrations are open on Premier Online and prices of the tickets start at Dh52 for adults and Dh26 for juniors.