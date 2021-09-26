Highlights
- Experts point to two possible endings: medical and social.
- One sign of the beginning of COVID's end: Vaccinations have jumped more than 18-fold over the last 198 days from 326 million doses in March to 6.12 billion of September 25, 2021.
How will the coronavirus pandemic end? Medical historians point to two scenarios: The medical ending and social ending. A "medical ending" takes place when cases and death rates drop significantly; a "social ending" is when fear over the pandemic wanes.
There are sign posts of the pandemic's possible end.
All past plagues ended
The past gives valuable lessons. Medical history noted how plagues have come and gone. But an outbreak can end in more ways than one, say medical historians. As to when will it end, there’s no guarantee, and no one can nail a specific date. The end this collective COVID misery is a moving target. It depends on what people and experts mean by the “end”.
Past plagues — Athens Plague (430 BC), Antonine Plague (165 AD), Cyprian Plague (250 AD), Justinian Plague, 541 (AD), The Great Plague (1665), and ‘Spanish Flu’ Pandemic (1918), the Russian Flu Pandemic (1977) Swine Flu Pandemic (2009), SARs and MERS — all came to an end. By the same token, it’s not hard to imagine the hoped-for closure of COVID-19 would come.
Some experts say when daily cases go down to 100 (in the US), and COVID deaths don’t go beyond the flu deaths, that would be a theoretical end to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.
How did Spanish Flu end?
The Spanish Flu (or the 1918-1920 influenza pandemic) was an exceptionally deadly, leaving an estimated 50 million dead. It’s also known as the Great Influenza epidemic caused by the H1N1 influenza A virus. When it broke out, there was very little medical care (except a hospital bed and hot liquid), no intravenous drips and no antibiotics. And a lot of people who got the flu got a secondary bacterial pneumonia. And that's what killed them, because there was no medication for that. By 1020, the Spanish Flu pandemic came to an end, as those that were infected either died or developed immunity.
18xjump in the number of vaccines administered in the last 6 months
What are the signs of COVID’s end?
The numbers point to some signs: In the last six months, global vaccine production and administration has accelerated.
- Over the last 198 days, vaccinations have jumped more than 18-fold from 326 million doses as of March 11 to 6.12 billion as of September 25, 2021.
- Daily vaccination rate has grown more than three-fold from 8.25 million/day in March 11, 2021 (a year after WHO declared the COVID-19 pandemic) to 29.1 million/day as of September 25, 2021.
- Data trackers reported a doubling of confirmed cases from 118 million in March 2021 to 232 million in September 2021. Deaths almost doubled from 2.61 million in March to 4.55 million as of September 25, 2021.
How did the pandemic change the world?
The pandemic has unleashed a life-altering tsunami of death. In so doing, it forced everyone to confront a stark reality: a common enemy in a virus that brought untold misery for everyone.
It dwarfed all social divisions known to man — along the lines of class, wealth, colour, creed. The virus made a mockery of all man-made and natural barriers: national borders, oceans, mountains. It just flew across them. For once, everybody felt vulnerable. It became a mind-altering, behaviour-changing phenomenon that spares no one. Most people understood the need for compliance.
For once, it's a sign people can put infighting aside endless grumbling to fight a common enemy. This is not to say people did not engage in infighting, conspiracy theories, blame-game.
'Two endings': medical and social
The change in attitudes is one thing. There’s a fringe but very vocal — they’re everywhere on social media — groups fuelling up xenophobia and all sorts of conspiracy theories, libertarians (“my body is my own business”) and anti-vax propaganda which has made herd immunity in some countries like the US impossible.
The death of influential of anti-vaxxers from COVID may force a rethink among their followers; many, however, have simply dug in with their absurd allegations.
In general, pandemics have two types of endings: the medical and social. Medical historians explain a medical ending takes place when cases and death rates drop significantly; social ending is fear over the pandemic wanes.
“When people ask, ‘When will this end?,’ they are asking about the social ending,” said Dr. Jeremy Greene, an internist, author of “Prescribing by Numbers: Drugs and the Definition of Disease,” and a medical historian at Johns Hopkins.
Can you give a date for when COVID will end?
Some experts say it will never end; only that its effect on public health will wane over time as most people, or at least the great majority that will survive, develop immunity. An outbreak can end in more ways than one, say medical historians.
As to when the medical ending actually happens, there’s no guarantee, and no one can nail a specific date. The end this collective COVID misery is a moving target. It also depends largely on what people and experts mean by the “end”.
Full approval by the US FDA of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and others expected to soon follow, could help increase vaccination rates. Vaccines are also likely to be made available to children in the coming months making it possible to protect a group that comprises a significant share of the population in some countries.
Recovery, high vaccination rates possible
With single-minded devotion, it's possible for countries to overcome a menace as disruptive as COVID. Today, at 92% the UAE has topped the world in vaccinations, according to Our World In Data (of September 25, 2021) — 82% is now fully vaccinated in the UAE. The percentage of optimism in UAE increased to 94% in August 2021. The UAE is one of the first countries to recover from the pandemic.
In the midst of the pandemic UAE has also achieved a number of milestones in medical science — starting with hosting a Phase 3 trial for the inactivated vaccine Sinopharm, bold decision to localise vaccine production (Hayat vax) and ramping up global vaccine delivers through its logistic facilities (International Humanitarian City) and airlines.
Sign of the times: Ramped up vaccine production
A look at industry-wide expansion of production capacities shows a spike in vaccine production. This would eventually ensure global supplies, though the level is not there yet.
Vaccine production rate in the last 6 months shows enough doses should be available by the middle of 2022 for every person on this planet to be vaccinated. Boosters should also be possible to the extent required, Moderna Inc CEO Stephane Bancel told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung in Zurich.
Spike in vaccine donations
After initial hiccups faced by vaccine makers due to raw material shortage early this year, there’s now huge ramp in vaccine production. Donations are up, too, worldwide.
China
China alone, has promised to deliver 2 billion doses to the rest of the world by year-end. It has already donated 304.9 million shots to Asia-Pacific countries and 180.9 million doses to Latin America.
India
India, for its part, is ramping up production and vaccinations. By October, India’s health minister said the subcontinent will have enough capacity to produce 300 million shots per month. They will also resume donations after halting them in April due to production glitches and spike in cases in. India has donated 60+ million vaccines to neighbours.
US, UK , Canada
The US, for its part, has administered 389 million vaccines so far. The White House also vowed this month to donate 1 billion doses to the less-developed. Some 93.4 million doses had been administered in in the UK and 55.7 million in Canada. The UK has already donated approximately 5 million vaccine doses to COVAX. It is also donating another 9 million AstraZeneca shots to less developed countries. Canada has promised to donate 40 million vaccine doses to developing-world countries through the COVAX program.
European Union
The EU, meanwhile, has promised to bump up donations to the poor countries to 450 million by mid-2022).
People, countries helping each other
It's clear the "Good Samaritan" spirit is still alive in the world. It’s a basic human instinct. In the face of an external threat, people come to each other’s aid. In many ways, we see this among nations — not just among family and friends, but also among strangers. And it’s heartwarming.
it shows people know to come together, fighting the virus as one. Given the external threat, this disease called COVID, people have started redefining who they are, too. As every individual is unsafe from or affected by this virus, the “self” is no longer the individual. People have learnt to pull together as a collective “self”, looking at everyone is “in the same boat”. Psychologists call this “collective resilience”.
Realistic end-point: From pandemic to endemic
In the transition towards normalcy, rapid vaccine rollout plays a role and will continue to do so. In a research paper, the think-tank McKinsey has warned, however, that vaccine hesitancy makes it “all the more difficult to reach the population-wide vaccination level rates that confer herd immunity”.
“Endemic COVID-19 may be a more realistic endpoint than herd immunity… it is most likely as of now that countries will reach an alternative epidemiological endpoint, where COVID-19 becomes endemic and societies decide — much as they have with respect to influenza and other diseases — that the ongoing burden of disease is low enough that COVID-19 can be managed as a constant threat rather than an exceptional one requiring society-defining interventions,” the paper added.
McKinsey stated: "The biggest overall risk would likely then be the emergence of a significant new variant.”
Whether it's done through intramuscular or nasal route, a higher level of vaccination rates will be essential to achieving a transition toward normalcy. Full approval by the US FDA of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, and others expected to soon follow, could help increase vaccination rates. Vaccines are also likely to be made available to children in the coming months making it possible to protect a group that comprises a significant share of the population in some countries.