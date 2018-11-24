Sometimes, teenagers have the capacity to help create solutions to problems in society, which is something adults in important positions can’t take actions on. A teenager hence follows a different path. He or she insists on making statements through actions rather than just ranting about it. He or she does not hesitate to talk about issues. Teenagers nowadays are the most vital resources for mankind. They not only work towards changing the world by inventing new devices to mitigate the problems people have, instead, they are silently making a revolution. It is a revolution that invites people to fight for unity, for peace, for prosperity and for people to strengthen the notion that anyone and everyone is equal, both in the eyes of the law and also in the eyes of the people. Young adults today are proof of this, as all around the world, they have proved that they don’t need to legally be certified as adults to cast their opinions. They are using social media to make a change.