If you think you are not growing as an individual where you are then quitting a job, provided you are actively looking for another is important. Stressful environments are present everywhere, no matter where you work. Issues pop up everywhere, be it at home or at work. We need to master our mind to stay calm and find a solution. Quitting something is not a solution. We need to grow from such conflicts. One needs to respect the company which is helping you earn your livelihood.