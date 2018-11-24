After the invasion of that region by Mongols, Turks, Persians and Afghans and expansion of their empires the area began to be called by the name Hindostan or Hindustan keeping in rhyme with its neighbours, Afghanistan, Tooran, Balochistan and more. The people of the area started to be known as Hindus in place of Hindis. After the invasion of the Dutch, French and British armies, ‘Hind’ transformed to ‘Inde’, later to ‘India’. The people enthusiastic about renaming these cities, should replace India with ‘Bharat’ and Hindu by ‘Bharati’, to satisfy their urge.