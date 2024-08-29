Native American leader, Chief Seattle once remarked, “We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.”

The statement, as pertinent now as before, compels the participation of youth and worldwide efforts to prevent and mitigate global warming risks, which have led the United Nations and partners to step up the ambitious goals.

Recently, the stakeholders announced a series of regional meetings to enhance the next round of pledges under the Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015.

It was a landmark international treaty, aimed at limiting global temperature rise to below 2°C, with efforts to keep it to 1.5°C. Countries were to submit Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) outlining their plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs).

However, as unprecedented impacts of climate change continue to affect people globally, it has become essential for countries to submit ‘new’ NDCs, wherein they will be encouraged to set emission-reduction targets for 2035.

That’s because the UN Emissions Program Report 2023 revealed that current NDCs put the world on track for a global temperature rise of 2.5°C-2.9°C compared to the earlier expected 2.4°C mark.

The report stated that emissions could stabilise after 2030. However, for a 1.5 pathway, 42 per cent emissions must be reduced.

The ‘new’ governance standard

Therefore, climate governance, meaning effective management of the global climate system, is vital. However, building effective collective mechanisms to govern impacts on the climate system at the planetary level presents numerous challenges.

The mechanisms and response measures must be aimed at steering social systems towards preventing, mitigating, and adapting to the risks posed by climate change that affect society.

It encompasses the policies, systems, and processes designed to manage the impacts of environmental degradation, as global warming continues to pose significant threats to ecosystems, economies, and societies.

Climate change is a major driver of nature and biodiversity loss. It shows how the damage to flora and fauna drives climate change. Since the sources are similar to pollution and waste, the interlinked crises must have an integrated approach.

As climate governance reached the international stage, innovative governance methods were developed to reduce emissions, including phasing out coal for electricity.

Proposals And Plans

Many countries have implemented national policies to address the issue, such as carbon pricing, renewable energy incentives, and regulations on emissions. For example, the European Union’s Green Deal aims to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

Parallelly, nongovernment organisations (NGOs) have been active in international climate politics. NGOs including Greenpeace, the World Wildlife Fund, and Friends of the Earth formed a transnational advocacy network.

States and local governments are also playing a critical role in climate governance. Initiatives like the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group bring together major cities worldwide to collaborate on reducing carbon emissions and enhancing climate resilience.

Tight Timeline

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that the globe must have ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050 to limit warming to 1.5°C. The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C is immense in terms of impact. Therefore, every bit of avoided warming is crucial.

As governance processes to facilitate change are not enough, immediate and drastic actions are required. It needs more impetus in certain directions. These include:

Emission reduction: While there’s progress, global GHG emissions continue to rise. The collective emission reduction pledges under the Paris Agreement must be modified to the ‘new’ goals.

Policy commitments: There are significant gaps between policy commitments and actual implementation. Many countries struggle to enforce climate policies due to political, economic, and social challenges. This needs to change.

Justice and fairness: Vulnerable communities, particularly in developing countries, are disproportionately affected by environmental changes. We must ensure that climate policies are inclusive and equitable.

Setting targets: Strong political commitment is essential for effective climate governance. This includes not only setting ambitious targets but also implementing and enforcing policies.

Mobilising resources: Adequate funding is crucial for mitigation and adaptation efforts. This involves mobilising financial resources from the public and private sectors. The UNEP Adaptation Gap Report 2023 states that the finance gap is US$194-366 billion per year, which must be mended.

Investing in R&D: Advancements in technology can provide new and innovative solutions for reducing emissions and enhancing resilience. Investing in research and development is key to driving innovation.

Since climate change requires international cooperation, strengthening global governance mechanisms and fostering collaboration among countries is needed to address the dares of warming.

Youth As Influencers

The issue is one of the most pressing, therefore, the future generation will feel its impacts more acutely. Hence, it is crucial to involve children and youth in governance. Their unique perspectives, innovative ideas, and boundless energy can drive meaningful change and ensure a sustainable future.

With the generation that will inherit the planet, youth are vested in ensuring that green policies are effectual and sustainable. Youth movements, such as Fridays for Future, have shown the power of the young to mobilise and advocate for climate action on a global scale.

Pairing young people with experienced climate leaders can help them gain the skills and knowledge needed to become effective advocates and leaders. Though bridging the gap between generations is perceived as a challenge, encouraging dialogue and collaboration between the young and the elderly can lead to comprehensive and effective policies.

Moreover, youth involvement should not be limited to symbolic gestures, they must have meaningful participation and provided with decision-making powers.

Many youngsters lack the resources needed to participate in programs. Thus, financial support, training, and networking will help to overcome this barrier.

Involving the youth in climate governance is not just a moral imperative but a practical necessity. By providing them with the tools, platforms, and support, we can ensure their voices are heard and their contributions valued.

As Desmond Tutu, former archbishop of Cape Town remarked, “Twenty-five years ago people could be excused for not knowing much or doing much about climate change. Today we have no excuse.”

(In the next article, the author will discuss water management and sustainability)