It is said that the infrastructure sector is about building assets for the country; it is part of nation-building.

In 2015, when the United Nations established 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address global challenges and create a better future for all, one of the goals was Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

Infrastructure refers to facilities and systems that serve a country. It comprises roads, railways, bridges, tunnels, water supply, and telecommunications. In the context of climate change, these structures must be designed to withstand and recover from adverse events, including natural calamities.

The benefits of resilient constructions are manifold. It enhances the safety and well-being of communities, reduces the impact of disasters, and leads to long-term cost savings by minimising damage and repair costs.

Flood defences, earthquake-resistant buildings, and robust transportation networks are examples of developing sustainable infrastructure and fostering innovation.

Addressing all-encompassing goals

During the COP28 held in the UAE in 2024, it was observed that progress was slow across all climate areas. It was time to focus on infrastructure and the construction industry, one of the world’s main drivers of environmental degradation.

The UAE warned that the goals were far-fetched in meeting the objectives. This led the participating countries to pledge to accelerate actions by 2030.

Meanwhile, to keep the 2030 world’s climate target within the 1.5°C limit, the International Energy Agency (IEA) advocated the renovation of 20 per cent of all existing buildings by stressing the construction industry’s decarbonisation effort.

Urban planners were expected to implement eco-friendly designs for long-term environmental benefits by incorporating walkways, cycle tracks, and connectivity through public transport to improve air quality.

The aim was to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, strengthen resilience to a changing climate, and procure financial and technological support for vulnerable nations.

Enacting these meant generating employment opportunities in developed and developing countries and necessitated increasing the access of small-scale industries and other enterprises, particularly in developing countries, to financial services.

Other factors included upgrading industries and infrastructures for sustainability, with increased resource-use efficiency and adopting clean and environmentally sound technologies. It also required modernising industrial processes and boosting scientific research and development (R&D) spending on green technologies.

The key to implementation

Sustainable industrialisation involves adopting practices that minimise environmental impact. These include improving energy efficacy, reducing waste, and utilising renewable resources.

Implemented in manufacturing, agriculture, and energy, they contribute to environmental sustainability, create jobs, and drive economic growth.

Public-private partnerships can also push innovation by combining resources and expertise in varied sectors. The solutions include smart grids, green manufacturing technologies, and sustainable transportation systems.

Setting standards

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Morocco has made significant strides in climate adaptation by constructing dams to combat drought. The country is optimising irrigation water usage to support its agricultural sector and address population growth.

These initiatives highlight the importance of resilient infrastructure in ensuring water security and agricultural sustainability.

Similarly, as part of its Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is transforming its economy by shifting projects from carbon-based plans to diversified initiatives. The Kingdom has launched numerous green energy projects, including wind, solar, and hydrogen power-based enterprises.

The UAE has built the world’s largest single-site concentrated project, the Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Power Plant. The venture contributes significantly to the country’s renewable energy goals, showcasing the region’s potential.

Qatar has integrated the SDGs into its national development strategies through vision documents and action plans. It is working towards sustainable development by implementing various policy instruments and planning mechanisms.

Struggles and sufferings

The path to technicalities is, however, fraught with twists and turns.

While in Iraq, the floods in 2021, displaced thousands due to inadequate drainage systems and poorly maintained dams, the 2020 Beirut port explosion, caused by improper storage of ammonium nitrate, highlighted the dire need for resilient infrastructure to prevent such catastrophes.

Likewise, in 2020, Sudan floods affected millions, underscoring the country’s inability to handle extreme weather conditions due to fragile infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the developed nations were equally affected. In Europe, Storm Alex caused landslides and flooding in France and Italy in 2020, damaging roads and bridges.

The 2021 floods in Germany and Belgium revealed the insufficiency of drainage systems and flood defences. The heatwave in Southern Europe led to wildfires, overwhelming power grids, and emergency response systems.

In Asia, the effects have been equally disastrous. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), it was the most disaster-affected region in the world in 2023 due to climate change, weather, and water-related hazards.

According to the Global Climate Risk Index, Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Thailand were among the world’s 10 countries most affected by climate change in the past two decades.

In India, the recent landslide in Wayanad in Kerala is a warning not to ignore ecology. It points to the perils of development without respecting the region’s capacity.

The devastating landslide claimed hundreds of lives. Triggered by a cloudburst, a bridge collapsed, destroying homes, with several people trapped under debris. While heavy rains caused the landslide, the unchecked development driven by tourism and quarrying significantly disturbed Wayanad’s fragile topology.

Challenges and solutions

The incidents highlight the need for resilient infrastructure to withstand natural disasters and climate change impacts.

It is a call for action to all stakeholders to support and invest in building sound facilities and ensure a better future for the coming generations.

The challenges can be overcome through international cooperation, policy reforms, and investment in education and training. States, corporate, and individuals must work in tandem to create an enabling environment for resilient infrastructure, sustainable industrialisation, and innovation.

The policymakers must prioritise investment in adaptation measures and GHG mitigation strategies to enhance global climate resilience. Governments must invest in flood control measures, early warning systems, and improved building codes.

As is quoted, “The decisions we take over the coming few years will determine how dramatic these consequences will become in future.”