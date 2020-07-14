Image Credit: Reuters

UAE: COVID-19 vaccine trials brings hope

Like many, one hopes the UAE will be the first to introduce a vaccine for COVID-19, which will be a health milestone for the country (“ UAE: COVID-19 vaccines in human trial stage”, Gulf News, July 13). Humankind has never had a more urgent task than creating broad immunity against the coronavirus. As the virus, now known as SARS-CoV-2, began to spread like wildfire around the globe, researchers sprinted to catch up with treatments and vaccines. I wonder, when the world will be able to go back to the way things were in December before the coronavirus pandemic. We’d need a miracle treatment that will be effective to stop the outbreak. I wish all the best for the UAE government for its effort in developing COVID-19 vaccine.

From Mr Daniel Philip

UAE

COVID-19: Use of technology among seniors is the need of the hour

The global data for the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is fast spreading in Pakistan too, has made one thing very clear that senior citizen throughout the world are more at risk of fatality, than the people of younger age (“Senior citizens in the UAE: How to deal with being home all the time”, Gulf News, May 11). Therefore, senior citizens must avoid going out of their homes as much as possible. Every human being has basic daily necessities like grocery, vegetables, fruits, medicines. So, how do we keep getting daily / weekly supplies, and making payment for these supplies without going out of the house? Well, technology is available. These supplies can be ordered online, or by making phone calls, to suppliers who deliver the items at customers‘ homes. As far as payments for these supplies are concerned, these can either be made online with a debit or a credit card, or through mobile bank account. I think only a few senior citizens are using these technologies, which are very user friendly. I am a senior citizen, and I order either online, or call suppliers for all my requirements for necessary supplies. I have found making small payments up to say Rs10,000 (Dh220) on mobile phone banking very easy. I believe more and more senior citizens should use these technologies, which will help them stay home to avoid COVID-19 infection.

From Mr Ejaz Ahmad Magoon

Lahore, Pakistan

Coronavirus: United States President Donald Trump wears face mask

It is laudable that the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump was at last seen wearing a mask ("US President Donald Trump finally dons mask as US sets new coronavirus case record”, Gulf News, July 12). For weeks, he had refused wearing a mask saying it would not look "presidential," mocking his rival Joe Biden for wearing one, and suggesting those who wore one could be making political statements against him. Any leader should know that he or she should be exemplary in his or her life. With the change of attitude in Mr. Trump, and with budding faith in preventive measures, one hopes that the U.S. will soon be able to overcome the disease

From Mr Gaurav Sinha

UAE

