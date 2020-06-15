Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

Sushant you left us too soon

It has been an extraordinary terrible time, full of tragedies and turmoil for Indian cinema (“Sushant Singh Rajput: A Bollywood maverick remembered”, Gulf News, June 14) . The sudden deaths of iconic actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor and while people were still grieving the loss of them, we heard the devastating untimely demise of young and promising actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which has come as another blow to the film industry.

There has been an outpouring of grief among cinema lovers and on social media, he was a very young and highly talented actor, only 34 years. Though he is no longer with us, he has left behind several memorable films and will be remembered for generations to come. Sushant you left us too soon when as an actor, you had so much more to contribute.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

Bengaluru, India

The heartbreaking loss of a Bollywood actor

It was a heartbroken moment for me to know Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide (“Sushant Singh Rajput mourned by Bollywood film industry”, Gulf News, June 14). We lost one more gem. It's easy to say move on unless you feel the real pain of losing someone in your life, which I realized after losing my Dad a month ago. But even if someone stays away or someone leaves, every time we keep our spirits high and live a new life again. Especially, 2020 has proved to be very difficult for us, but we have to understand and dream for a better future. Never think of suicide in life and live life to the fullest.

From Ms Tejal Shah

Dubai

A self-made movie star

The demise of 34-year-old Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was sad to read (“Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide”, Gulf News, June 14). The charming television and cine actor's demise is a great loss to the Bollywood film industry. He has done many remarkable roles in films like Kai Po Che and M.S.Dhoni. I pray for his departed soul and sending courage to the grieving family members.

From Mr K.Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Suicide is never a solution!

In life, we come across various difficulties (“Stars urge fans to be sensitive to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family”, Gulf News, June14). We feel for once everything is lost and our hopes fall. We share our emotions with our friends sometimes but we still feel it’s better to give up in life. But I suggest we should face the problem with courage; do not be afraid for God is with you. I would say if we face the problem with courage and strength, we will surely find joy and satisfaction in our lives. Believe in yourself and trust in God with all your heart.

From Ms Kryselle Barretto

Dubai