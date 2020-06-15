1 of 8
Tom Latham: Did you know that since the beginning of 2018, New Zealand's Tom Latham has scored the most number of runs for an opener in Test cricket: 1,431 runs in 18 Tests at an average of 51.10. Even in terms of individual scores, only David Warner's unbeaten 335 against Pakistan betters that of Latham, who carried his bat through the innings to finish with 264 not out against Sri Lanka in a Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in 2018.
Mushfiqur Rahim: The pint-sized wicketkeeper-batsman of Bangladesh had been one of the most consistent performers with the bat in recent years. A quality batsman across all formats, Rahim has been the face of many near-misses of Bangladesh cricket in recent times. Unfortunately, none more so than the 2016 World T20 match against India in Bengaluru. In the last two years, he has averaged 51.50 in one-day cricket alone with a strike-rate of 87.
Dimuth Karunaratne: The Sri Lankan Test captain and opener had been the rock of their fragile batting line-up and came up with stellar performances in recent years during their epic series wins against Pakistan and South Africa. His 196 in Dubai against Pakistan in the second Test of 2017 series led the way to a Sri Lankan whitewash, while he scored more than double the runs that anyone else for his team against South Africa at home in 2018.
Joe Denly: Denly Who? The dogged No. 3 batsman of England may not have the runs to show for it, but his ability to stay at the wicket and weather the new ball is worth a lot in the longer version of the game. The Englishman averages exactly 30, after 26 innings in 14 Tests, which is nowhere near setting the world alight but his staying power in the crease is reflected in the fact that he has faced an average of 75 balls per innings - invaluable in a batting line-up comprising largely of stroke-makers like a Ben Stokes or Jonny Bairstow.
BJ Watling: The Kiwi wicketkeeper is not exactly mentioned in the same breath as Bairstow or Quinton De Kock for the top wicketkeeper-batsmen's spot in the trade, but he is exactly in the same league. Watling's recent marathon rescue act came at Mount Maunganui when his 205 took New Zealand to a massive first innings total which paved their way for an innings victory against England.
Dinesh Karthik: A member of M.S. Dhoni's T20 World Cup-winning side in 2007, Karthik had to live in the shadows of 'MSD' for the most part of his career despite being an extremely good utility batsman and finisher in white ball cricket. Karthik's recent record in T20 cricket - be it for the national team or in franchise cricket - is so good that it is often inexplicable that he's no longer a part of the Indian T20 set-up. In the last three years of IPL cricket alone, he has scored 1,113 runs at an average of 41.22 and a strike-rate of 144.
Asad Shafiq: The low-profile Shafiq has been a crucial performer in a transitional phase for Pakistan Test cricket. Doing his bit at a time when Babar Azam is the undisputed No.1 batsman in Pakistan cricket, Shafiq provides a calming presence in their batting line-up. His tally of almost 1,000 runs, at an average of 40 in last couple of years of Test cricket, bears testimony to his contribution.
Jason Holder: The West Indies Test skipper is not just a bowler who can bat, for his contribution to the more-often-than-not underdog side's cause has been exemplary in recent years - his stunning double hundred last year at home which led them to a famous series win against England bears testimony. In the last two years of Test cricket, Holder averaged 43 with the bat - a figure which underlines how he has grown in the job since being thrust into a captain's role at an young age.
