Are you reading the comments against the news you are posting on India and Pakistan (“Indian-Pakistan conflict: Why Gulf News will not release pilot video”, Gulf News, February 27)? I don’t know what nationality you are, be a human, stop selling news that escalates hatred among people. There are bad comments. Better stop or block the comments against the post. This might affect in terms of peace. If any comments appear on Facebook, against Gulf News, you are mentioning stricter action. And what about the hatred comments appearing against the nationalism of each other’s country? Let us stay in peace. What world media says, I don’t care but I request that if you will post about escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, understand that we are brothers from one motherland, which has been divided without realising the consequences in the future.