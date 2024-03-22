I wish to extend congratulations to Dubai on the launch of the free smart umbrella service for public transport commuters (“RTA Dubai launches free smart umbrella service for public transport commuters”, Gulf News, March 23). This innovative initiative is a testament to your commitment to enhancing the commuting experience for residents and visitors alike. Providing free smart umbrellas demonstrates your dedication to ensuring the comfort and convenience of public transport users, especially during changes in weather conditions.

Even though the initiative is still in its pilot phase, it showcases the country’s forward-thinking approach and willingness to explore creative solutions to improve the overall public transport experience in Dubai.

It is truly commendable to see the RTA’s ongoing efforts to prioritise the well-being of commuters and address their needs. I believe that this initiative will undoubtedly be well-received by the public and further enhance Dubai’s reputation for offering world-class transportation services.

From Ms Nina George

UAE

Redefining productivity

In today’s fast-paced world, there is a common misconception that working longer hours equates to increased productivity (“Stop the burnout cycle: Master the art of resting for peak productivity”, Gulf News, March 2). However, research has shown that regular and strategic rest periods are essential for maintaining focus, creativity, and overall well-being. It is crucial to recognise that taking breaks and allowing ourselves to recharge is not a sign of laziness but rather a strategic approach to optimising our performance. Whether it’s taking short, regular breaks throughout the workday or incorporating longer periods of rest into our schedules, prioritising rest is essential for sustainable productivity. It can lead to higher job satisfaction, reduced stress, and improved mental health for employees. Employers and leaders should encourage a culture that values and supports regular breaks and time off to ensure that their teams can perform at their best. Learning how to rest effectively is beneficial for individuals and organisations seeking to cultivate a productive and healthy work environment.

From Mr Shameer Ahmed

UAE

Cancer: Screening and early detection

The importance of early testing for cancer in women cannot be overstated. Early detection is crucial for effective treatment and improved outcomes. Women face unique challenges when it comes to cancer detection and treatment, with breast and cervical cancers being among the most common types affecting them. Regular screenings and early testing can significantly increase the chances of successful treatment. Promoting early testing for cancer in women through increased awareness, access to screening programs, and support for research initiatives is essential. Prioritising early detection can potentially save countless lives and minimise the impact of cancer on individuals and families.

From Ms Sherley Thomas

UAE

Water shortage

Recent reports highlighting severe water shortage in the Indian city of Bengaluru, have been alarming (“Bengaluru’s water crisis: A city drowning in neglect”, Gulf News, March 22). It is evident that the authorities need to pay more attention to addressing this pressing issue. The potential ramifications of this water crisis are not to be underestimated, as it has the capacity to catalyse significant transformations in the city. The dwindling water supply poses a serious threat to the well-being of the residents and the overall sustainability of the city. The authorities must take urgent and concrete measures to address this crisis. Sustainable and long-term solutions need to be implemented to ensure that Bengaluru’s water needs are met in a responsible and effective manner. The time for action is now, and I sincerely hope that this matter receives the attention and priority it deserves from the relevant authorities.

From Ms Gayathri Gobind

India