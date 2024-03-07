Womens Day
March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day by the United Nations, and this year's motto is 'Invest in women: accelerate progress'. Despite progress, women still face oppression in various spheres of life. Gender equality remains a distant ideal as women endure atrocities at home, at work, and in public spaces across the world.
At times safety remains elusive, with rampant cases of rape and abuse. In most of the countries, legal frameworks exist, yet fail to protect women and children from harm adequately. A new life comes from a woman, and she should be revered with love and respect, for without her, there is no existence to mankind. Let us honour and cherish women every day, recognising their invaluable contribution to humanity.
From Mr Eappen Elias
UAE
School leaders face alarming workplace stress
A few years back, covid was catastrophic, but it awakened our workplace conscience like never before, breathing a new life into employee wellbeing initiatives. Summits, training, and professions: All have adapted to this emerging trend. Now, every acclaimed online platform has a separate section dedicated to wellness and wellbeing. Against the backdrop of these brilliant developments lies the grim situation of the education sector. It remains plagued with wellbeing challenges which other sectors have successfully conquered. This was just one of the countless encounters I've had with stressed-out school leaders. It compels me to ask if this is the norm in all schools. If yes, then do our struggles unite us for a lost cause? In March 2023, I initiated an online survey to unveil the true nature of workplace stress among top-tier and middle-tier school leaders across the globe. The survey concluded in January 2024 with responses from 101 school leaders from 24 countries, namely Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Germany, India, Iran, Ireland, Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States of America. The survey assessed multiple factors which either caused or amplified workplace stress. In an attempt to gauge the lifestyles of school leaders, the survey inquired about the type and frequency of respondents' physical activity. Not so surprisingly, nearly half of the respondents considered 'walk' as the primary means of daily physical exertion. However, most International Schools have sizable campuses, and walking is more of a job requirement than a deliberate choice. Hair loss and deteriorating eyesight were reported as the most common physical symptoms. More than half of respondents confirmed losing their hair, whereas nearly 70 per cent witnessed deteriorating vision. The survey offers a sneak peek into the work environment of schools. The sample, though small, is indicative of the common challenges which transcend borders. It is a sorry state of affairs that while schools have invested resources in improving curriculum and enhancing pedagogies, minimal effort has been made to resolve the concerns that have been quoted repeatedly: inadequate training and disproportionate workload.
Ayesha Younis
UAE
Climate crisis
The climate crisis is one of the biggest challenges that the world faces today. Adapting to it requires a concerted effort from everyone, and our changes should be significant and sustainable. One of the first things we can do is to reduce our carbon footprint by using public transportation, walking, or biking instead of driving. We can also reduce our energy consumption by using energy-efficient appliances and choosing renewable energy sources whenever possible. Additionally, we can make changes to our diets by reducing our meat consumption and choosing locally sourced, seasonal produce. Furthermore, we can support policies and initiatives prioritising the environment and sustainability, such as investing in renewable energy, protecting natural habitats, and reducing waste. Finally, educating ourselves and others about the climate crisis and its impact on our world is essential, and taking action to mitigate its effects.
From Mr Karthik Vinay
India
