A few years back, covid was catastrophic, but it awakened our workplace conscience like never before, breathing a new life into employee wellbeing initiatives. Summits, training, and professions: All have adapted to this emerging trend. Now, every acclaimed online platform has a separate section dedicated to wellness and wellbeing. Against the backdrop of these brilliant developments lies the grim situation of the education sector. It remains plagued with wellbeing challenges which other sectors have successfully conquered. This was just one of the countless encounters I've had with stressed-out school leaders. It compels me to ask if this is the norm in all schools. If yes, then do our struggles unite us for a lost cause? In March 2023, I initiated an online survey to unveil the true nature of workplace stress among top-tier and middle-tier school leaders across the globe. The survey concluded in January 2024 with responses from 101 school leaders from 24 countries, namely Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Germany, India, Iran, Ireland, Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States of America. The survey assessed multiple factors which either caused or amplified workplace stress. In an attempt to gauge the lifestyles of school leaders, the survey inquired about the type and frequency of respondents' physical activity. Not so surprisingly, nearly half of the respondents considered 'walk' as the primary means of daily physical exertion. However, most International Schools have sizable campuses, and walking is more of a job requirement than a deliberate choice. Hair loss and deteriorating eyesight were reported as the most common physical symptoms. More than half of respondents confirmed losing their hair, whereas nearly 70 per cent witnessed deteriorating vision. The survey offers a sneak peek into the work environment of schools. The sample, though small, is indicative of the common challenges which transcend borders. It is a sorry state of affairs that while schools have invested resources in improving curriculum and enhancing pedagogies, minimal effort has been made to resolve the concerns that have been quoted repeatedly: inadequate training and disproportionate workload.