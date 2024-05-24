Validity and cost of the Vietnam eVisa

• $25 (Dh91.82) – single entry

• $50 (Dh183.64) – multiple entry



The Vietnam eVisa is valid for up to 90 days.

Where to apply for the Vietnam eVisa

All applications for the eVisa must be submitted through the country’s national web portal for immigration - evisa.xuatnhapcanh.gov.vn/trang-chu-ttdt. The eVisa is issued by the Vietnamese Immigration Department.

Required documents for Vietnam eVisa

• A passport with at least six months’ validity.

• A copy of your passport’s personal data page.

• A recent passport-sized photo with a white background (the photo must be uploaded online in jpg format).



It is also recommend to have medical insurance for your stay in the country.

Important note: Entry into Vietnam with an eVisa is only permitted through certain airports and border gates. To make sure an eVisa is accepted at the airport you are travelling to, check the complete list here: evisa.xuatnhapcanh.gov.vn/trang-chu-ttdt.

How to apply for Vietnam eVisa online

1. Visit the official website and click on the ‘Foreigner’ category. Scroll down and click on the checkbox confirming you have read the website instructions carefully. Click ‘Next’.

2. Upload a passport copy and a clear copy of your passport data page.



3. Enter the following personal details:

• Your surname as per the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) line (which is located at the bottom of your passport data page)

• Given name (first name)

• Date of birth

• Place of birth

• Gender

• Religion

• Current nationality

• Email address

4. Next answer the questions below by clicking ‘yes’ or ‘no’:

• Have you ever used any other passports to enter into Vietnam?

• Do you have multiple nationalities?

• Violation of the Vietnamese laws or regulations (if any)

5. Enter your eVisa request details:

• Select single or multiple entry.

• Enter the travel dates – arrival and return.

6. Enter your passport details:

• Select type of passport.

• Issuing country.

• Passport number.

• Passport expiry date.

7. Enter your contact information:

• Residential address in country of residence

• Mobile number

• Emergency contact

8. Enter your occupation details:

• Your company’s name or university or school’s name if you are a student. Adding details about your employment are not mandatory in the application.

9. Enter your trip information:

• Enter the purpose of entry – select tourism from the drop-down menu.

• If you are travelling with a tour group, enter the organisation’s name, telephone number and address.

• Select the airport through which you will be arriving and departing.

• Enter your address in Vietnam and select the province.

10. Next, answer the following questions with ‘yes’ or ‘no’

• Have you been to Vietnam in the last one year?

• Do you have relatives who currently reside in Vietnam?

11. If you have a minor under the age of 14 accompanying you, provide their full name, date of birth and recent passport photo.

12. You will then have to answer a few questions related to your trip expenses and insurance:

• Enter the amount of money you intend to carry and enter the type (for example: cash, credit card or cheques).

• Select who will cover the applicant’s expenses during the trip.

• Does the applicant have health insurance for their trip – answer ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

Once you have completed filling out the application, click the terms and conditions check box and complete the captcha verification. Then, click ‘Review application form’. You will receive a registration code, which will be used to track your eVisa application.

12. Pay for the eVisa:

Proceed to pay for the eVisa fee online with your credit or debit card.

What is the processing time?

The eVisa takes up to three working days to be issued if all the requirements are met. You will have to track the status of the application and download the eVisa from the official website through this link: https://evisa.xuatnhapcanh.gov.vn/tra-cuu-thi-thuc