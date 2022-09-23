Dubai: Are you facing problems applying for your UAE residence visa because you have more than one ‘UID’ number issued under your name? If so, the solution is quite simple.

Any expatriate who visits the UAE or lives in the UAE has a visa issued by immigration authorities within each Emirate. This visa contains various details like a file number, issue date, validity as well as a ‘UID number’. The UID number is unique, among other details of the visa, as this is the one number that stays the same even if you move from one type of visa to another. So, if you have visited the UAE in the past and then returned to the UAE on a family visa or an employment visa, all those visas would normally have the same UID number on them.

However, there may be instances when you may have more than one UID number issued under your name. When does this happen? And how does having more than one UID number affect you?

Here is all you need to know.

What is a UID number?

The Unified Number (UID No.) mentioned on your visa is part of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security’s (ICP) records. The UID was introduced along with the Emirates ID in 2010. It is a six-digit unified number, which stays the same, even if you move from one visa to another.

Why would I need to merge UID numbers?

According to Patricia Younes, Client Relationship Manager at Business Incorporation Zone, there are instances when people may have more than one UID numbers issued to them.

“When people come to the UAE sometimes they may get more than one UID number, either because they travelled through different airports or had entry permits issued for different visits to the UAE, with the permit having different UID numbers,” she said.

“When one person has more than one UID number, this might be complicated for residence visa issuance. Their visa application may be returned with the reason stated as multiple UID numbers,” she added.

How do I merge UID numbers?

You can apply for the merging service by reaching out to the immigration authority in the Emirate or a service provider that is registered to provide such a service.

So, in Dubai, you would need to apply for the service through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (Dubai), either through an Amer centre or through a registered service provider like a typing centre.

In other Emirates, you can apply for the service by visiting a typing centre that is registered with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

Documents required for UID merging

Here is a list of documents you need to submit for the request:

• Passport copy including signature page

• Old and current visa copies

• Cancellation paper, if you have recently had a visa cancelled

• UID numbers that require merging

How to apply for the service online in Dubai

According to Shafiq Muhammad, Chief Supervisor at Horizon Gate Government Transactions Centre, the service in Dubai can be applied for through GDRFA Dubai’s website.

The website provides a Smart Services Form, which can be accessed here: https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae/Smart_OTCServicesPortal/SmartServicesForm.aspx?GdfraLocale=en-US

Once you are on the service page, follow these steps:

1. Under service category, select ‘Merge/Unmerge UID number’.

2. Once you select the option, you will see a form appear below, requiring you to enter your details.

3. Enter your name in English. The system will automatically fill in the Arabic spelling of your name in the next field.

4. Enter your UID number, which is also referred to as the UDB number on the website.

5. Under request details, Muhammad advised applicants to provide details of the two UID numbers that have been issued as well as any file number that may be applicable.

6. Enter your mobile number and click on ‘Validate mobile’. You will then receive a one-time password (OTP) on your phone which you need to enter to verify your contact number.

7. Enter your email address and click ‘continue’.

8. You will then be asked to upload copies of your entry permit or visa that may have different UID numbers.

9. Once you have completed this step, submit the application.

“The request will be processed within two to three working days and is free of charge,” Muhammad said.

Cost:

Free