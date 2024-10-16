“Earlier, the journey of a first-time visitor might take five to 10 minutes, but currently, using this solution, it has been reduced to 10 seconds because of the pre-approved application,” an ICP representative at the ongoing Gitex Global 2024, told Gulf News.

How to use the app

You can pre-register your details by following these steps:

Download the ‘UAE Fast Track’ app from the Apple app store or Google Playstore. Open the app and register using your email address and password. You will then be asked to scan your passport copy, after which your details will reflect on the form, including your full name, gender, date of birth, passport number and nationality. Enter your journey details like the date of arrival, port of arrival and date of departure. Next, allow the app access to your phone’s camera, and begin the facial biometric registration. For this, you will be required to look at your phone’s front camera as the app completes the biometric acquisition. Once the face recognition step is complete, you will be required to provide your fingerprint by holding your phone up and using the back camera to scan your fingerprints on the other hand. You will then be manually required to enter your email address, mobile number and address in the UAE. It is extremely important to provide accurate details, as per the information on the app, as inaccurate data may expose you to legal liability. Finally, you will be asked to enter your occupation, the traveller category you fall under and the reason for your visit.