Real Estate investment

If you are looking to secure a Golden Visa through real estate, you will need to meet one of the following criteria:

• Own property worth at least Dh2 million – Provide a letter from the land department of the respective emirate confirming ownership of one or more properties valued at no less than Dh2 million.

• Invest in off-plan developments - Invest in off-plan properties worth a minimum of Dh2 million from approved real estate firms.

• Purchase property using a loan from specific local banks approved by the competent local authorities.

Entrepreneurs

For entrepreneurs, the path to a Golden Visa involves the following options:

• Lead a thriving SME - Be an owner or partner in a startup registered in the UAE, categorised as a Small or Medium Enterprise (SME), and generating an annual revenue of at least Dh1 million.

• Launch an innovative venture - Gain approval from an accredited business incubator, the Ministry of Economy, or local authorities to establish a new venture in the UAE.

• Have founded and sold a previous startup for a total value of no less than Dh7 million, subject to approval by the Ministry of Economy or other relevant authorities.

Creative professionals in culture and arts

Creative individuals in fields like culture, art, and design can also apply, but they must first secure a nomination or approval letter from the relevant cultural department:

• Dubai: Dubai Culture

• Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism

• Other emirates: Ministry of Culture and Youth

The nomination letter is just one step in the application process—it does not guarantee a Golden Visa. You will also need:

• A detailed portfolio or CV showcasing your experience and achievements.

• Samples of your work or evidence of your contributions in your field.

• Proof of at least 10 years of experience in your area of specialisation.

• Documentation of creative or cultural activities recognised by critics, the media, or institutions in the UAE or internationally.

• Evidence of artistic or cultural awards or recognition from accredited bodies.

Some of the eligible professionals include actors, fashion designers, content creators, jewellery designers, curators, artists, and archaeologists.

Athletes