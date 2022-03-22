Dubai: Anyone planning to travel to the UAE for business or tourism purposes must have an entry permit. However, all entry permits have a time frame and overstaying your permit's duration can lead to heavy fines. To avoid this, you can easily extend your permit through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) to legally stay for longer.

ICP raised awareness on how entry permit holders can apply for an extension through a post on their official social media channels on Monday, March 21.

Applicants who wish to extend their stay in the UAE, will need to apply for an extension through ICP's official website – icp.gov.ae - or through a typing centre.

So, if you want to know more about the process for extending your entry permit, the requirements and the cost, here is a detailed guide.

To obtain this service, the applicant must have a passport which is valid for more than six months. When extending the entry permit, you can select two time periods - extending it for 30 days or for more than 30 days. The fee will vary depending on the duration of the extension.

1. The entry permit extension period is 30 days.

a. Extension of entry permit (for tourism)

Extension period: 30 days (twice)



Required documents: passport copy



It is important to note that the application for entry permit extension is done by tourism companies.

Fees

• Request fee: Dh100

• Issuance fee: Dh500

• E-Services Fee: Dh10

b. Extension of entry permit (visit)

Extension period: 30 days (twice)



Required Documents: Passport Copy

Fees

• Request fee: Dh100

• Issuance fee: Dh500

• E-Services Fee: Dh10

c. Extension of entry permit for residents of GCC Countries

Extension period: 30 days



Required Documents: Passport Copy

Fees

• Request fee: Dh200

• Issuance fee: Dh500

• E-Services Fee: Dh10

2. The extension of entry permit period is more than 30 days

a. Extension of entry permit for treatment

Extension period: Extended for 90 days



Required documents: Passport Copy

Fees

• Request fee Dh100

• Issuance fee Dh400

• E-Services Fee Dh10

b. Extension of entry permit for companions of GCC citizens

Extension period: Extended for 60 days



Required documents: Passport Copy

Fees

• Request fee Dh50

• Issuance fee Dh200

• E-Services Fee Dh10

c. Extension of entry permit to study

Extension period:Extended for 90 days



Required documents:Passport Copy

Fees

• Request fee Dh100

• Issuance fee Dh500

• E-Services Fee Dh10

How to apply for extension

1. Visit the service page on the ICP website for 'Extend entry permit': https://icp.gov.ae/en/service/extend-entry-permit/

2. You will be asked to log in using your UAE pass or ICP log in details.

3. Click on ‘Start Service’

4. Fill in the application form with your personal details such as:

Full Name

Date of Birth

Nationality

Address

Phone number

Email

Passport number

5. Choose the reason for your visit to the UAE.

6. Then upload a valid passport copy into the application form.

7. Click on submit and settle the fees electronically via the ICP website with your credit/debit card.

8. You will then receive a text message or email with updates on the processing of your request.

9. Once approved, you will receive a notification of the same through email.

How long does the process take?

According to ICP the permit is issued electronically 48 hours after receiving and accepting the service request.

Through a typing centre

Here are the steps for applying for an entry permit extension through a typing centre, as per the ICP:

1. Visit one of the approved typing centers near you.

2. Submit a request to extend an entry permit and attach the service requirements.

3. Pay the fees.

4. The application will then be checked by the employees at the tying center.