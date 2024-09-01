1. Liquid Restrictions: Strict 100 ml per one litre bag rule will apply in all European airports.

This applies to all liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGs), which must be stored in clear transparent bags and taken out of your cabin baggage before going through security. There will be no limit on the number of plastic bags used per passenger, according to the directive.

Public awareness message pop-up on the website of Ireland West Airport. Image Credit: https://www.irelandwestairport.com/

2. Carry-on allowance: Only two bags

As per European papers and travel blogs, there are also new regulations which are going to standardise carry-on luggage requirements, which will be imposed on all European airlines. One of these requirements is that each passenger will be allowed one piece of hand luggage and one small personal item, like a hand bag or backpack.

3. Weight limit: Maximum of 10 kg

The carry-on bag also needs to meet a maximum weight limit of 10kg.

4. Hand luggage dimensions

The hand luggage that you will carry should have the following maximum dimensions, including handles and wheels: 55 x 40 x 20 cm

5. Personal item dimensions

Your personal hand bag, back pack or laptop bag also needs to fall within the following dimension requirements: 40 x 30 x 15 cm