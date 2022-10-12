Dubai: Residents in the UAE will soon be able to use their smartphones to provide their biometric data, which is required when you apply for an Emirates ID for the first time.
The service was introduced at Gitex Global 2022 by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).
“Here at Gitex, we are introducing a new way to take your biometric data, where the applicant can take it through his or her mobile phone,” Majed AlBlooshi, Validation Gateway Section head at ICP, told Gulf News.
The application which enables remote registration of biometric data will be included along with the services offered through the ICP’s smartphone application - ‘UAE ICP’, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.
How will the service work?
According to AlBlooshi, an applicant would simply need to scan their passport or the barcode from their visa application.
“The app will authenticate your identity through facial recognition, and then it will guide you on how to capture your biometrics,” AlBlooshi said.
Users will need to follow instructions provided by the app on how to position the phone and their fingertips to ensure all fingerprint data is captured.
While a final date has not been announced yet on when this service will be available for users, AlBlooshi said the option to provide the data through the smartphone application will make the process easier for applicants.