1. Visit ksavisa.sa and click on track application on the top of the screen.

2. If you have applied through a third-party agent, you will have received a visa number for your application. Enter this visa number and then your passport number, and then enter the captcha code and click on ‘track my application’.

You can then scroll down and will be able to see some details of your visa application, like the application number and your name.

3. Click on view and you will see a pop up informing you if the visa has been issued, along with a reference number.

4. Close the pop-up box and you will be able to see a copy of your visa, with details like: