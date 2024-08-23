Dubai: If you have just applied for a Saudi visit or residence visa, and you want to check the status of your application, there is an easy way to do it through the online platform launched by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) – ksavisa.sa
This platform helps you not just track your visa application, but also verify the authenticity of your visa if you have applied through a third-party agent.
Here are the steps to follow:
1. Visit ksavisa.sa and click on track application on the top of the screen.
2. If you have applied through a third-party agent, you will have received a visa number for your application. Enter this visa number and then your passport number, and then enter the captcha code and click on ‘track my application’.
You can then scroll down and will be able to see some details of your visa application, like the application number and your name.
3. Click on view and you will see a pop up informing you if the visa has been issued, along with a reference number.
4. Close the pop-up box and you will be able to see a copy of your visa, with details like:
- Visa number
- Date of validity and expiry
- Duration of stay allowed on the visa
According to MOFA, once a visa application is submitted, it takes approximately three working days for the visa to be issued. In some cases, however, the visa may take longer to be processed.