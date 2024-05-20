How to cancel entry permit

As per the ICP, you need to follow these steps in order to cancel an entry permit:

1. Visit the ICP website – icp.gov.ae or use the smartphone application ‘UAEICP’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Log into your account, or use the UAE Pass to log in.

3. Submit a request to cancel the entry permit and attach the required documents.

4. Pay the fees and financial guarantees, if any, and then send the application.

5. The request will then be checked by ICP and once approved, the entry permit will be cancelled.

Muhammad Zahid, administration officer at Expert Solution Documents Clearing, explained how the entry permit cancellation can be applied for in two situations.

“It could either be for an employment case, where the company has applied for the entry permit of a worker they want to hire, or from a resident who wants to sponsor his or her family,” Zahid said.

“What is important to remember is that the entry permit can only be cancelled if it has not been used. If the person has already entered the UAE using the entry permit, the application is different,” he added.

Muhammed Saifulla, documents clearance service in charge at Helal Al Furjan Typing Centre, also spoke about how this service can be helpful for companies and residents.

“If I am sponsoring my spouse or other family members, I will get them the ‘family residency entry permit’, on which they can enter the UAE. After that, I will have two months to apply for their medical fitness test, Emirates ID and visa. But if before that I change my plan, I can cancel their entry permit through this process,” Saifulla said.

He added that people can apply for this service either directly through the ICP, if they are in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, or through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA-D), if they have applied for the entry permit in Dubai. To find all the typing centres registered with ICP, you can visit the webpage here: https://icp.gov.ae/en/typing-offices/